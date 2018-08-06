Corporate fundraising round up: August part 1

Here’s a round up of some of the recent corporate fundraising and partnership activity benefitting a range of charities and causes.

Penguin Random House UK & National Literacy Trust

Penguin Random House UK has announced a two-year partnership with the National Literacy Trust, which aims to give thousands of disadvantaged children, young people and families in the UK’s poorest communities the skills and creativity they need to succeed at school, help them get a job, escape poverty and be successful in life. Penguin Random House will support a number of different initiatives run by the charity through an extensive colleague volunteering programme, colleague fundraising, and a goal to donate 150,000 books to National Literacy Trust Hubs, which support children and families in some of the poorest communities in the UK. Penguin Random House is funding 12 National Literacy Trust programmes to be delivered by colleagues at disadvantaged primary and secondary schools local to its offices in London and warehouses in Frating and Grantham, starting in 2019.

Wimbledon Foundation & WaterAid

The Wimbledon Foundation has partnered with international charity WaterAid. The Wimbledon Foundation will donate £100,000 annually for the next three years to WaterAid to help transform more lives by improving access to clean water in poor communities in Ethiopia, Malawi and Nepal. A pop-up photo exhibition at The Championships earlier this summer shared stories of people who have no choice but to walk up to 16km in a day to collect dirty water for their families alongside accounts from people whose lives have been transformed since getting clean water in their village. By activating the new AR Experience option in the Wimbledon app, the stories from around the world came alive before visitors’ eyes.

.@barnardos is delighted to announce that @LandSecGroup Landsec, who have raised more than £100K towards Barnardo’s in just 12 months, will be our charity partner for another year. Thank you for your support so far! pic.twitter.com/GNEiY857qh — Barnardo's News (@BarnardosNews) June 19, 2018

Landsec & Barnardo’s

Landsec has raised over £100,000 for Barnardo’s during the first year of their charity partnership. Activity included launching the PiccadillyOn campaign, which counted down the days until the Piccadilly Lights were switched back and invited members of the public to donate at least £2 to Barnardo’s to sponsor a unique colour chip which formed part of a 3D countdown clock on the screen. The company also raised more than £6,000 by holding a company-wide Barnardo’s Day, ran experience days for children and young people supported by Barnardo’s, and took part in Store Wars challenges in Barnardo’s stores.

Chestertons Head of Compliance Nicola Thivessen talking today about payroll giving, and how a third of our staff donate to charity this way #charitytuesday https://t.co/AJ8blIqBWf — Chestertons (@Chestertons) June 19, 2018

Chestertons payroll giving

Chestertons has been awarded the Diamond Payroll Giving Quality Mark for its ongoing success in engaging employees with the fundraising initiative. Over 30% of its staff donate through Payroll Giving, to 66 different charities in the UK, making an average donation of £9.18 per month. In addition, Chestertons has also started matched giving this year to boost all employees’ donations.

PHMG & PHMG Foundation

PHMG has raised £21,000 since the start of the year for its charitable fund the PHMG Foundation, supporting a range of charities from its Manchester and Chicago offices. Since its launch in 2013, the PHMG Foundation has donated almost £300,000 to charity with a running total to date of £295,000. With a fundraising target of £100,000 for 2018, the PHMG board has pledged an annual donation of £50,000 if employees raise the same amount over 12 months. Activity this year has included the Three Peaks Challenge, the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride, the middle-distance triathlon EpicMan in Lancashire and a charity golf day at Mottram Hall. The PHMG Foundation is fundraising for four charities in 2018: the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Action for Children and SOS Children’s Village Illinois.

Well Pharmacy & Stroke Association

Chris Ellett, Transformation Director at Well Pharmacy has completed the 15km Media City UK Swim Challenge at Salford Quays as part of his commitment to complete 12 physically-challenging events in 12 months to raise money for the Stroke Association. From skydives to marathons, 2018 is action packed for Chris, and all for a very good cause. The Stroke Association is Well Pharmacy’s official charity partnership this year, with a goal to collectively raise £250,000 as a business. Supporting this pledge and just six months in, Chris has managed to raise over £4,600 through his JustGiving page.

Specsavers & Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation

Specsavers staff from across Scotland pledged their support this month to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, as part of a Scotland-wide fundraising initiative. Stores in Scotland donated £1 per sight test from 15–22 July, as part of a charity fundraising week in honour of Specsavers director, Tom Simpson, who sadly died in March 2018 after battling lung cancer. The event also saw donations from specs repairs, bake sales and sponsored activities all going to the charity.

Dedicated Accident Solicitors & British Lung Foundation

Dedicated Accident Solicitors, a specialist law firm helping people and their families with asbestos-related compensation claims, has announced that it is to become patron of the British Lung Foundation’s (BLF) mesothelioma fund. The Derby-based solicitors have made a donation to the work of the fund, helping to provide support, practical help and advice to the thousands of people every year that are diagnosed with mesothelioma.