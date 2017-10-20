14 corporate partnerships helping good causes around the UK

October has been a good month for corporate partnerships with a real variety of companies offering support to a range of charities in many different ways: from fundraising to volunteering and supporting charity initiatives. Here are 14 that have come to our attention.

Burns Pet Nutrition Foundation & the Forever Hounds Trust

The Burns Pet Nutrition Foundation, part of Burns Pet Nutrition, has announced that it will support three charities next year: The Forever Hounds Trust, which matches greyhounds and lurchers to happy homes; the UK German Shepherd Rescue, which rescues and rehomes German Shepherd dogs; and Dogs for the Disabled, an Irish charity that trains assistance dogs to assist physically disabled children and adults to carry out a range of practical tasks. The charities will receive free Burns pet food and expert advice from Burns’ team of in-house nutritionists, joint promotional opportunities, and in some cases, financial donations.

It's Tuesday so our doors are open for non-members who wish to take part in @TheBHF MySRR! Sign up here: https://t.co/rNLyO0w7CO pic.twitter.com/73mGiwvjuP — David Lloyd Clubs (@DavidLloydUK) October 10, 2017

David Lloyd Clubs & BHF

David Lloyd Clubs are offering free triathlon training this month to people who want to take part in MySwimRideRun to help raise funds for the British Heart Foundation. The charity is running MySwimRideRun in partnership with David Lloyd Clubs, and non-members who sign up and would like access to a gym to complete the challenge can make use of their gyms every Tuesday and Thursday throughout October.

A big thank you to @McGee_Group for agreeing to support and partner with Brake in 2017. pic.twitter.com/UMfJDzJ8iw — Brake (@Brakecharity) February 7, 2017

McGee & Brake

McGee has raised £13,664 for its Charity of the Year Brake so far this year. This has included runners in the British 10k, a team of cyclists in the London to Brighton challenge, and most recently, a team of over 20 abseiled the ArcelorMittal Orbit Tower in London. McGee has also raised awareness of road safety issues throughout London. In partnership with the Metropolitan Police, they have assisted with a number of ‘Exchanging Places’ events using their own Brake liveried tipper truck. McGee has also visited schools across the city to talk to children about road safety with plans to continue its engagement work with schools including running further lessons during this year’s Road Safety Week which is set to take place 20-26 November.

CALA Homes & Ravelrig Riding for the Disabled Association

CALA Homes has donated £20,000 to the Ravelrig Riding for the Disabled Association towards a vital indoor riding arena. CALA’s association with Ravelrig RDA goes back as far as 1998 when it assisted the group to move to its present site at Ravelrig Gait and helped to build custom-made stables. In 2012, CALA gifted the land to the charity and obtained planning consent for the indoor arena. Earlier this year, the charity received £1,700 donation from CALA construction staff and contractors following a local golf event.

This and main image: (c) Wullie Marr/HPR

Furley Page & Catching Lives

Kent law firm Furley Page has raised over £300 for Catching Lives, which supports rough sleepers, the homeless and those vulnerably housed in Canterbury and East Kent. Drinks on the Lawn was the latest fundraiser organised by the team after the Furley Page Foundation – the charitable organisation set up by Furley Page – selected Catching Lives as its charity of the year for 2017. Other fundraisers have so far included ‘dress down’ days and networking events.

Close Brothers Motor Finance & NSPCC & Cancer Research UK

Close Brothers Motor Finance employees have raised £31,000 for the NSPCC and Cancer Research UK through a series of charity events. Employees from the business took part in a range of fundraising initiatives, including a mini Olympics between all of Close Brothers Motor Finance’s offices. Close Brothers Motor Finance’s network of dealers got involved with some branches putting their account managers up for auction to wash cars, make drinks and work at a dealership for day. Other fundraising initiatives included a bridge climb (pictured), dress down day, quizzes and silent and branch auctions for dealers and employees. The money raised for NSPCC will go towards its Speak our Safe programme while the money raised for Cancer Research UK will go towards supporting their scientists’ research.

Rontec & Young Epilepsy

Rontec has chosen Young Epilepsy as its charity partner. By becoming a charity partner, Young Epilepsy will benefit from optional 25p donations through Pennies made by drivers and shoppers after every card transaction. This partnership will last for five months, with more than £100,000 expected to be raised.

Incentive FM Group & Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Incentive FM Group has raised £10,125 for Scotty’s Little Soldiers by hosting a charity clay pigeon shoot in London. Incentive FM Group is a corporate sponsor of Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and the shoot brings the total raised by Incentive for Scotty’s so far to £23,272. 14 teams entered the event, including clients, staff and friends of Incentive FM Group. Teams were entered as Regular, Occasional and Novice standards, allowing individuals to compete against people of similar abilities.

Utility Aid & United Response

United Response has received a donation of £1,000 from its energy broker, Utility Aid. The donation was inspired by United Response CEO, Tim Cooper, completing the Prudential Ride London-Surrey 100, cycling 100 miles through the streets of the capital in aid of the charity. The cheque from Utility Aid has brought Tim’s grand total of fundraising over £3,000.

Qlik & Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity

Qlik has launched a three-year partnership with Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity to help fund research into innovative methods of treatment for children with complex diseases. Qlik’s fundraising activities kicked off on Saturday 7th October with GOSH’s flagship annual fun run event – the RBC Race for the Kids 5K run. Taking place for the first time in Hyde Park, Qlik’s sponsorship marks the beginning of its goal to raise £150,000 for the charity over the next three years. As part of the software grant programme, Qlik makes its data analytics solutions available to the charity division of GOSH, and their staff volunteer there using their annual CSR day which Qlik gives all its employees. In addition, Qlik staff have volunteered to work at other GOSH activities while the company is also involving its customers and partners in fundraising activities.

Euromonitor & The Country Trust

As part of its £1million+ commitment to charitable giving in 2017, Euromonitor has announced another round in its quarterly selection of charities. The company is supporting a new group of 19 organisations in 12 different countries to add to the ones already donated to this year. The range of charities supported stretches from domestic violence through to education of vulnerable youth to cancer and mental health charities, and includes its London office’s support of New Horizons Youth Centre in Kings Cross London, Body & Soul in Clerkenwell, and The Country Trust in Chelmsford.

Dunelm & Home-Start UK

Dunelm has announced that it has raised £281,162 for family support charity Home-Start UK in the first year of their two-year partnership. The first year of the partnership has seen Home-Start merchandise and special cupcakes being sold in Dunelm’s 170 stores, as well as colleagues from around the business take part in fundraising activities including the London Marathon, abseiling and hiking the Three Peaks. Dunelm has also just completed a week-long charity event which asked colleagues to contribute to a total of 20,000 miles through hiking, running and cycling from 8th to 14th October.

Paysafe & the Barbarians for Help for Heroes

Paysafe has announced partnerships with the inaugural Barbarians (“The Baa-Baas”) women’s rugby team, and the Barbarians men’s team, which is in aid of Help for Heroes.

Coca-Cola GB & Keep Britain Tidy

Coca-Cola GB will be a key partner in Keep Britain Tidy’s 2018 Great British Spring Clean, helping to support a network of litter pickers. Working together, the two hope to inspire volunteers to clean up not only villages, towns and cities but also rivers and beaches, creating a chain of litter picking activity under the banner #Street2Sea. Coca-Cola GB is also supporting the charity’s Centre for Social Innovation research into beach litter and littering behaviour at locations around the country. The research will help develop new solutions to the problem, which can be scaled up around the country,

341 total views, 341 views today