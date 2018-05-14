14 great corporate-charity partnerships for May 2018

Here are 14 corporate partnerships benefitting a range of charities in a number of ways this Spring.

Children’s Hospice Week

The 21st Children’s Hospice Week takes place from 21-27 May this year. Disney and Together for Short Lives will be donating classic Disney films to children’s hospices across UK, and hosting exclusive events in hospices while Royal Mail will be stamping millions of pieces of mail with a special Children’s Hospice Week postmark. Charity partners Hobbycraft and Center Parcs are also supporting the week with Hobbycraft colleagues across the UK hosting in-store crafting and fundraising events on Saturday 26 May. Customers will be able to donate in store throughout the week to support the campaign. Center Parcs is helping all year round, by providing short breaks to to families supported by the charity at its five forest locations.

Everton in the Community

Everton in the Community has received the Freedom of the City – Liverpool’s highest civic honour. EitC celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year and has spent three decades tackling key social issues in the Merseyside region. EitC improves the lives of 20,000 people every year and supports more than 1,100 children through school sports programmes. More than 1,000 residents have also been helped back into work through its employment support, while, in 2017 alone over 100 young people graduated from the charity’s apprenticeship programme.

Malhotra Group & Age UK

Newcastle-based Malhotra Group has chosen Age UK Gateshead, Age UK North Tyneside, Age UK Northumberland and Age UK Sunderland as its nominated charities for 2018. The Group plans to raise money with charity collections in all its leisure sites and care homes, special events throughout the year and employee participation in sporting events. Employees and volunteers from the Age UKs will also work closely with Prestwick Care, to offer information and advice to residents and their families and all funds raised will be split equally between the four charities.

Wates & The Conservation Volunteers

Wates has announced a new three-year charity partnership, with The Conservation Volunteers. Wates will work with TCV to help raise funds and to extend its reach to transform more of Britain’s green spaces. A key part of the partnership will be the opportunity for Wates employees to take part in volunteering on TCV projects supporting TCV’s conservation work and also helping to improve employees’ health and well-being. Wates’s previous corporate charity partnership with The Prince’s Trust has recently ended and saw employees, supported by Wates Giving, the charitable programme run by the Wates Family Enterprise Trust, raise over £360,000 for the charity.

Bespak & Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Bespak has chosen to support its neighbouring charity, Scotty’s Little Soldiers as Charity of the Year. The charity was selected following an employee vote. As part of its Charity of the Year commitment, Bespak, developer and manufacturer of complex medical devices, is looking forward to getting involved in the many challenges that Scotty’s Little Soldiers participate in and will be organising a number of fundraising activities. At the launch of the Charity of the Year, Bespak presented Scotty’s Little Soldiers with a cheque for £7,500.

Young Voices & Teenage Cancer Trust

Young Voices has revealed a total of £98,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust during its 2018 concert tour, and has announced that they will be continuing the partnership through 2019. The money was raised through bucket collections during the arena tour across Manchester, Sheffield, London and Birmingham, and will help the charity towards its aim of providing specialised nursing and emotional support to all 13 – 24 year olds with the cancer in the UK. Currently Teenage Cancer Trust reaches around half of young people diagnosed.

Aldermore & Independent Age

Employees at specialist bank Aldermore have chosen Independent Age as their Charity of the Year for 2018. The bank’s employees aim to raise funds for the UK charity, which offers free information and advice for older people and their families. Throughout 2018, the Aldermore Community Team (ACT) will hold a series of fundraising events for Independent Age, including bake sales and sponsored runs. The Bank will match the amount raised at each event, up to a maximum of £250, via its “pound for pound” scheme.

Cure Leukaemia & charities

Cure Leukaemia has announced new corporate partnerships with South and City College Birmingham, caboodle and (pictured) iHub. South and City College Birmingham staff and students will be engaging with the charity through volunteering opportunities and challenges such as the Simplyhealth Great Birmingham Run and Cure Leukaemia’s London 2 Paris bike ride in September. Caboodle staff have already begun their fundraising through an innovative virtual idea they have called ‘Route 66.’ Over 66 days, employees are calculating the total number of miles they have travelled every week whether that is by running, walking or cycling. These miles are then combined across the company with the goal of covering as many miles as possible. iHub will be working closely with Cure Leukaemia to engage with the many businesses operating in the building as well as organising fundraising events ranging from Live Music Quizzes to cake bakes.

Helly Hansen & RNLI

Helly Hansen has committed to supporting the RNLI for the next five years through a variety of activities. These include delivering drowning prevention messages to their customers, generating income, supporting fundraising and safety campaigns, product innovation and supplying kit to the RNLI’s lifesavers. The new all-weather lifeboat crew kit is due to go on service from September 2018.

Wilko & Alzheimer’s Society

Wilko has launched a new charity partnership programme this month, pledging £5 million across the company to the three partners: Alzheimer’s Society, Save the Children, and Teenage Cancer Trust. The new fundraising activity commenced this Easter, when a number of the retailer’s regional stores kickstarted the activity in a series of local Easter themed, family-fun activities.

PHMG & Salvation Army

PHMG has launched its 2018 charity fundraising campaign by aiming to raise at least £100,000 for the second year running. A record-breaking 2017 saw the company donate more than £114,000 to numerous causes through its official charity, the PHMG Foundation. This takes the running total to £274,000 since the charity was established in 2013. The total was reached after employees raised more than £64,000 through a variety of initiatives, before the PHMG board contributed a £50,000 donation. The board has once more pledged to donate £50,000 in 2018, as long as staff meet their own £50,000 target. Charities that will benefit from fundraising in 2018 are the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Action for Children and SOS Children’s Village Illinois.

Charity Car & Crisis

Charity Car has now raised £300,000 for Crisis through people donating unwanted cars to the company. Motorists who would like to donate their car can visit the Charity Car website and select any charity they wish to donate to including over 70 partners in the areas of health, the environment, children, rescue, international aid or community welfare. Charity Car will assess the best route to maximise the value of the donation. If the vehicle has reached the end of the road and needs to be scrapped then this is carried out at one of their nationwide network of fully licensed scrap car recycling centres. If there’s still enough life in the vehicle then it will be auctioned off to raise the maximum value for charity.

Anthony Nolan & FDM Group

Anthony Nolan has announced a new partnership with FDM Group to increase the number of stem cell donors on the register and to raise money to support transplants. FDM Group is encouraging its employees to join the Anthony Nolan stem cell donor register having adopted the charity as part of its corporate social responsibility work. The group will also be raising funds for the charity.

Dreams Come True & CLC World Resorts & Hotels

Dreams Come True has announced a new partnership with independent global resort operator, CLC World Resorts & Hotels. This will see CLC World donate 30 weeks of holiday accommodation for the charity to gift to families to mark Dreams Come True’s 30th anniversary. The first trip as part of the partnership will see 13 children and their families, alongside 2 Dreams Come True staff and 2 volunteer nurses (46 guests in total), staying at CLC World’s Regal Oaks resort, in Orlando, Florida from 8th – 17th May 2018. The families and children will attend an exclusive BBQ at the resort with renowned journalist and broadcaster, Jennie Bond, as well as enjoying an action-packed itinerary exploring Orlando’s attractions and theme parks.

Main image: Roger Daltrey, Honorary Patron of Teenage Cancer Trust and Ben Lewis, CEO of Young Voices