Nisa & MADL challenge public to #ISpyMADL lorry & win £100 for charity

Posted by on 6 June 2018
Nisa is challenging people to name the location of one of its special Making A Difference Locally lorries and win a donation for a charity of their choice.

Last month, as part of Making A Difference Locally‘s 10th birthday celebrations, 350 vehicles in Nisa’s distribution fleet were decorated with one of two adverts bearing the ’10 years of supporting local communities’ logo and highlighting how much has been donated to good causes since the charity’s launch in 2008. The online competition has been launched to mark the new lorry sides taking to the roads.

To mark their launch, a social media campaign has been created giving consumers the chance to win one of four £100 donations for their chosen charity, by guessing the location of a Nisa lorry from an image or facts about a selected delivery location. The competition runs from Tuesday 5 until Monday 18 June, and will be promoted on Making a Difference Locally’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

In addition, keen lorry spotters are encouraged to keep an eye out for the lorries while out and about and share any images they take using the hashtag #ISpyMADL, to raise further awareness of the campaign.

Nisa’s Head of Charity, Kate Carroll, said:

“We’re really proud of what the charity, thanks to the support of our retailers and suppliers, has achieved over the last decade and the striking pink lorry adverts are a great way to shout about this.

“This social media activity was designed to drive further awareness of Making a Difference Locally and its 10th birthday celebrations, and is a fun way to engage both consumers and good causes with the charity.”

