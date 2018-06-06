Nisa & MADL challenge public to #ISpyMADL lorry & win £100 for charity

Nisa is challenging people to name the location of one of its special Making A Difference Locally lorries and win a donation for a charity of their choice.

Last month, as part of Making A Difference Locally‘s 10th birthday celebrations, 350 vehicles in Nisa’s distribution fleet were decorated with one of two adverts bearing the ’10 years of supporting local communities’ logo and highlighting how much has been donated to good causes since the charity’s launch in 2008. The online competition has been launched to mark the new lorry sides taking to the roads.

Introducing #iSpyMADL 👀 Over 350 of our lorries have had a MADL makeover and we're giving you the chance to win four £100 donations to a local charity of your choice! Keep your eyes peeled for tomorrow as we reveal the first location 💕 pic.twitter.com/sSb3MYgIDm — MADL (@MADLcharity) June 4, 2018

To mark their launch, a social media campaign has been created giving consumers the chance to win one of four £100 donations for their chosen charity, by guessing the location of a Nisa lorry from an image or facts about a selected delivery location. The competition runs from Tuesday 5 until Monday 18 June, and will be promoted on Making a Difference Locally’s social media channels on Facebook and Twitter.

In addition, keen lorry spotters are encouraged to keep an eye out for the lorries while out and about and share any images they take using the hashtag #ISpyMADL, to raise further awareness of the campaign.

One of our MADL lorries is heading to this location today. Think you know where it is? Comment with your guess and the local charity you'd like to nominate for a £100 donation. #iSpyMADL T&C's: https://t.co/vTGcFR81Uv (ENDS: 07/06/2018) pic.twitter.com/6CAOZwxozd — MADL (@MADLcharity) June 5, 2018

Nisa’s Head of Charity, Kate Carroll, said: