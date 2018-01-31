Six corporate partnerships to round off January 2018

Here are six of the corporate partnerships that are currently supporting charities through a variety of activities around the UK.

Club de Golf Alcanada & Golfing4Life

Club de Golf Alcanada is again helping some of the UK’s talented golfers fulfil their dreams by giving them unlimited free access to its course in Mallorca as part of a five-week warm weather training camp. Not-for-profit organisation Golfing4Life, which provides financial support for young players, will take 17 golfers to the course in Mallorca throughout January and the start of February. It is the second time Alcanada’s director of golf, Kristoff Both, has donated use of its facilities to the group free of charge. As well as unlimited free golf, Alcanada is also giving the group free use of range balls and soft drinks and discounted food and buggies.

QBE & Breast Cancer Care

QBE has smashed its fundraising target for Breast Cancer Care. Employees chose Breast Cancer Care as their charity partner with the aim of raising £200,000 by the end of December 2017. The target was surpassed by 45%, as the partnership raised a total of £289,064. Year one activity included a one of a kind cycle challenge named ‘Tour de QBE’ which saw hundreds of QBE employees taking to their bikes across the UK. The event raised £82,000 compared to a £50,000 target. In the second year, QBE launched the ‘Hours of Hope’ campaign, which challenged every QBE UK employee to raise or donate £25 in October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month – this raised more than £74,000 in just one month.

Freda rebooting period care – sustainable, convenient and socially responsible way periods #noshame #periodpositivehttps://t.co/X39hfJmltO — Freda (@fredaspeaks) January 24, 2018

Freda

Organic, eco-friendly period care range Freda has launched. The online subscription service offers tampons made of 100% certified organic cotton that are biodegradable, hypoallergenic and free from chemicals and synthetic fibres and pads containing 100% eco-friendly, biodegradable materials. Subscriptions cost around £6.99 a month and a portion of every Freda purchase is donated to initiatives worldwide tackling period poverty.

npower & Macmillan

Macmillan and its partner, npower have launched a campaign to highlight how they help people with cancer manage their energy bills. Macmillan and npower have been working together for 13 years with npower’s Macmillan Fund capping energy bills and writing off debt for eligible npower customers struggling with their bills. npower also supports Macmillan’s Energy Advice Team, which offers help and guidance for people regardless of their energy supplier. The partnership has helped over 34,000 families so far.

This image & main image: copyright Fiona Hanson 2018© Katie Sharpe at London’s Alexandra Palace to raise awareness of the support Macmillan Cancer Support and npower provided her mum Sue with paying her energy bills.

Running Imp & Meningitis Research Foundation

Running Imp, a family-run business in Lincoln, has raised £19,000 for national charity Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF). Running Imp supplies event organisers with everything they could need from running event equipment to signage and trophies. The company selected MRF to be its Charity of the Year in 2017 and donated money from the sale of medals, and organised company fundraising events.

TSB & Sported

TSB has announced a new partnership with Sport for Development charity, Sported to support local community sport groups across the country. With the help of Sported, TSB branches will partner with local community sport groups to provide professional skills-based support in the key operational areas needed to keep the group running, such as budgeting, marketing, social media or PR.

