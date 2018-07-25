November to see three-week festival celebrating North East’s philanthropy

A three-week celebration of philanthropy in the North East will take place this November.

The GeNErosity Festival of Philanthropy has been developed by Community Foundation Tyne, Wear & Northumberland and Newcastle University with North East law firm Muckle LLP as the lead sponsor. It will tell the story of philanthropy in North East England through events, roadshows and cultural activities across the region. It aims to not only celebrate the region’s past and present philanthropy but to encourage more people to get involved in whatever way suits them.

The three-week festival launches in Newcastle upon Tyne on Wednesday 7 November and will run until 27 November. It will include a specially commissioned performance from theatre company November Club, a film: ‘What has philanthropy ever done for us?’, and a debate with national speakers at Newcastle University.

Newcastle University research has identified more than one hundred notable philanthropists who have changed the region’s landscape through their gifts, which have included Grey’s Monument and Jesmond Dene in Newcastle; Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle; Albert Park in Middlesbrough; Sherburn Hospital near Durham; the Hospital of God at Greatham; and Shipley Art Gallery in Gateshead.

