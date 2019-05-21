Bursaries for IoF North East Fundraising Conference 2019 now available

Fundraisers can now apply for a bursary to attend the IoF North East Fundraising Conference.

The third North East Fundraising Conference will take place on Monday 23 and Tuesday 24 September at the Crowne Plaza in Newcastle, in partnership with VONNE and the Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, and with headline sponsors KEDA Consulting.

This year’s theme is GROW: Grit | Resilience | Opportunities | Wellbeing, with Dr Sue Black delivering the opening plenary on Monday 22 September, and Sergio Petrucci, who co-founded Red Sky Ball events with his wife to raise funds for CHUF, the closing plenary speaker on 23 September.

IoF North East have opened applications for a full, or partial, bursary to cover attendance.

The deadline for applications is Friday 21 June. Application forms must be sent to Ashley Elliott via AshleyElliott@StOswaldsuk.org before that date. A panel will meet to discuss all the applications before notifying everyone of their decision by 10 August 2019.

IoF North East also offers an ongoing membership bursary scheme, offering annual membership for £30 to those who have been working in the sector for less than 18 months. Benefits include discounts on training, conferences and other networking events, including a £30 discount on tickets to North East Fundraising Conference 2019.