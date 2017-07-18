First North East Fundraising Conference announced for September

The first North East Fundraising Conference will take place this September in Newcastle.

The conference is organised by a partnership between the Institute of Fundraising North East, Community Foundation Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, and Voluntary Organisations’ Network North East (VONNE).

It will be held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Newcastle on 19th and 20th September, and will bring together over 200 fundraisers from charities and voluntary and community organisations of all sizes in the North East. The programme will include speakers, interactive workshops, discussions, case studies, and networking opportunities and will cover a wide range of fundraising topics for all roles, levels and disciplines, including data protection and regulation.

Day one will focus on fundraisers and day two will be aimed more at trustees and senior management staff of organisations, with a focus on regulation, governance and legal issues relating to fundraising practice.

According to the organisers, the aim of the event is to provide a high-quality and relevant training opportunity aimed at all charity-sector organisations in the region, as well as to showcase and share the knowledge, expertise and experience of fundraising professionals in the North East and provide networking opportunities.

Information on booking tickets is available online with Early Bird prices ranging from £60 – £175 for one and two day tickets.

