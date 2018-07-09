Monitoring & evaluation focused CRM database launches for arts sector

Manchester-based consultancy Adapt for Arts has partnered with Good Technologies to develop a CRM database for the arts sector that focuses on monitoring, evaluation and funder reporting.

Good CRM has been built specifically as a contact database for arts organisations and charities. It focuses on tracking progress, charting journeys, increasing engagement, encouraging giving, and on monitoring and evaluation, with tools that support the reporting requirements of funders including Arts Council England and Youth Music.

Among the database’s features, organisations can view the history of a person or project, including their participation, donations, interactions and communications, and manage tiered patron and members’ schemes. It also enables users to anonymise data, manage expiration policies and collect permissions in line with the GDPR, and integrates with MailChimp, Campaign Monitor and Eventbrite, with more in the pipeline.

The database enables users to create reports using any data and to add unlimited conditions, categorise and group data using tags, to create links between data types such as between people and reports or projects and organisations, and to create custom fields to any data type. It can also be accessed from any device.

Adapt for Arts said:

“As consultants we are frequently asked about good databases by clients. Many of the existing options were primarily designed for sales – but as many new and upcoming arts organisations join the Arts Council England National Portfolio, we felt it was time to support them with an option that is affordable, flexible and with key sector relationships and requirements at its heart.”

Tom Cowle, Founder of Good Technologies, said: