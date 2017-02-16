New edition of What Small Charities Need to Know About CRM Systems

Ivan Wainewright has published the second edition of his guide What Small Charities Need to Know About CRM Systems. It is available for free as an ebook.

Wainewright acknowledges that buying a new CRM system or fundraising database is a daunting challenge for most charities and not-for-profit organisations, so it is especially so for a small charity. He has written the book to feature issues that smaller not-for-profit organisations need to consider and be aware of.

The book has been written for people whose day job is not the procurement or implementation of new databases. As the author acknowledges – “for small charities[that] is probably almost everyone!” He has been careful to make it understandable to those who do not have a technical background.

It is written for a range of people at a small charity, as the duty of buying a new fundraising database can fall to different people with different titles, depending on the charity. So, Wainewright says it has been written for “fundraising managers, chief executives, trustees and fundraisers, but it should be equally useful for database staff and charity IT staff too”.

The 27-page book is based on the author’s 26 years experience working in IT, and his work since 1998 offering CRM procurement consultancy and implementation project management solely to charities, the higher education sector and arts/membership organisations.

Second edition

The second version has a new section on System Development, together with updates throughout the rest of the book which the new software options now available for the sector.

The eBook can be downloaded for free from the itforcharities website.

