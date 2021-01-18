Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

CRMs: 18 top tips on using a fundraising CRM

Posted by on 18 January 2021
UK Fundraising’s readers and followers have joined in this months’ focus on choosing and using a CRM to support their fundraising.

We asked them to share their best tip on using a fundraising CRM.

Rapid access to this kind of experience and advice from other fundraisers is just one of the free CRM resources we featured in CRMs: where to go to for free advice and support (15 January 2021).

Find all our CRM coverage this month, supported by Salesforce.org and Blackbaud Europe, at CRMs: the heart of fundraising.

 

