CRMs: 18 top tips on using a fundraising CRM

Invest in helping staff make the database the go to place for information. If they feel it's benefit they will care for it and keep on top of data entry. Otherwise updating it will always be a low priority admin task. Fancy software can never compensate for out of date records. — Stuart Chell (@StuartChell) January 17, 2021

Use it to check who gave TTLY ‘this time last year’ and reach out, thank them and tell them what they achieved — John Green (@johngreenn) January 17, 2021

CRM’s can provide joined up systems with integrations into web forms and popular third party websites such as Mailchimp, JustGiving, etc. This will drastically reduce the need for mainual data entry. — Daniel Raphael (@Danielraphael1) January 17, 2021

Your CRM is only as good as the users. Remember a good database is about the relationships data. Embed, grow and lead a culture of "everything goes on the database" and everything else will start to fall into place. — Sarah Goddard (@FundraiserSarah) January 17, 2021

Data structures and data quality are essential for making a CRM useful. The outputs have to be reliable and trustworthy to be effectively used in fundraising. — Roger Swannell (@rogerswannell) January 17, 2021

Consistency in entry and use make it easy for your staff teams to access and use and show them how — Marion Currie (@LesandJonsMum) January 17, 2021

Ensure that all staff (not just fundraising colleagues) fall in ‘love’ with the CRM. They need to understand how it impacts on their work & ultimately makes their job easier. — Michelle Boakes (@MichelleBoakes) January 17, 2021

A CRM, no matter its functionality or whistles & bells, will not fix systemic development issues. Really thoughtfully, carefully, strategically determine what goals are & how the CRM supports those. Don't base goals off of what a CRM can do. — T. Clay Buck, CFRE (@tclaybuck) January 17, 2021

My top is to think of it as much, much more than a way of recording transactions. Your most valuable assets are your relationships. Use your CRM to support and track how you manage them. Use it to produce reports that get buy in for this from leadership. — Teresa Forgione (@TeresaMForgione) January 17, 2021

Also, it is far, far better to invest in training & revising your processes w/ a new system up front. In my experience, people easily learn bad habits & leap into workarounds. 'Have a play & get to kmow it' is good, too much reliance on that leads to old problems in new CRMs — Teresa Forgione (@TeresaMForgione) January 17, 2021

Leverage your CRM to further good marketing. Segment your audiences, create content that is specific to their interests, and generate it on frequent and regular basis. Track engagement in your CRM so your users can integrate it into their one-to-one efforts. — Inga Broerman (@IngaBroerman) January 17, 2021

Know what u want ur core customer experience & customer journeys to be and ensure your system can deliver…too often i have been told we couldn't do something because the system wouldn't allow it…so we were led by the tech not the CX also good data in = good data out — Nisha Motwani (@nix6573) January 17, 2021

1) If you cannot sketch on a piece of paper what's your view of supporter is and what journey you would like to take with them there is no CRM that will solve it for you https://t.co/aWT0ysJ9G9 — Franki (@FrancescoAm) January 17, 2021

2) CRM starts with supporter/customer at the centre, therefore the first question and functionality of a CRM is: how do I get what supporters think and their feedback on what we do and how I can take this seriously and act upon? https://t.co/aWT0ysJ9G9 — Franki (@FrancescoAm) January 17, 2021

1) You can only get out what you put in.

2) If everyone uses it consistently (ie recording the same data in the same fields), everyone's jobs will be easier, and you will raise more. — Emily Grint (@emilyreedsmusic) January 17, 2021

Make sure it collects and can report on the data you are capturing, and don’t set up your CRM in a silo otherwise it’s not going to be usable for staff. Does it talk to the other systems and software you upload data from and to? Do you have consistency across all these systems? — Laura Anne Mackay 💙 (@lauraannebeth) January 18, 2021

Don't skimp on pre-launch planning. Verify and re-verify data mapping from your old system. Assuming your overall development plan is solid and your team is always learning, you won't regret paying for a system that's a notch or two more robust than you currently need. — Lynette Johnson (@Just_LynetteJ) January 18, 2021

If you have a CRM complete with full donor profiles, don’t limit your fundraising lists to donors based on just a few features (recency, frequency, value of gifts). Add a machine learning layer to your CRM and target donors based on all available data — Tim Paris (@tiimparis) January 18, 2021

