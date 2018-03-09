Beacon offers CRM platform for free with launch of early adopter phase

Beacon has launched its early adopter phase and is offering its cloud-based CRM platform to a limited number of charities for free.

Beacon uses Google’s new design standard Material Design. It has been designed to be simple to use to enable any user to easily add, save and manage any type of data and to connect with an organisation’s other software to eliminate the need for manual data entry. It also integrates with cloud-based products such Stripe, Gmail, Facebook, GoCardless, Slack and MailChimp to help provide a better view of supporters and how they are engaging with an organisation across digital and non-digital channels.

In line with the upcoming GDPR, the platform also offers real-time contact preferences syncing with email products such as MailChimp, audit logs to make proving opt-ins straightforward, and a “right to be forgotten” feature.

Beacon CEO and founder Chris Houghton said:

“In the last 10 years there’s been a really interesting change in how we’re using technology. Nonprofits have gone from using one system for absolutely everything, to using a wide variety of products across marketing, communications, and fundraising.” “So our approach has been simple – rather than trying to build one product that does everything, we’ve created an easy to use and product where any kind of data can live – that also talks with all of the different tools we’re now using today.”

Charities can find out more and sign up on the Beacon site.