Lifestyle giving group meets to promote frictionless giving

Representatives from charities and digital fundraising platforms are meeting today at the Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention in London to plan how to promote further the potential for ‘lifestyle giving’.

The group was first established in 2016 an IoF digital innovation conference. It met in May to plan how to focus its efforts to grow what its founders see as unexploited fundraising opportunities for almost any charity.

What is lifestyle giving?

The group has a working definition of lifestyle giving.

“Lifestyle Giving is the act of giving to a cause through a behavioural action that raises money for charity through a third party, such as a product, service or platform”.

The term covers a wide and growing variety of online activities by people that take the income generating opportunities outside the range of digital fundraising platforms. In short, lifestyle giving describes almost any activity by individuals that can be turned into a charitable giving opportunity, whether the donation comes from the individual or the company/platform.

Lifestyle giving is not restricted to digital opportunities: it can also apply in other situations, in shops, at events and so on.

At the last meeting the group’s members discussed common elements of ‘lifestyle giving’ opportunities. These included:

• Low touch points

• Passive income

• Partnerships

• Micro-donations

• Incremental revenue stream

• Donor acquisition channel

The group’s focus now is on establishing how lifestyle giving can fit into charities’ fundraising strategies and how to drive awareness of its opportunities to the wider public. Would a best practice guide help, or a directory of lifestyle giving opportunities and providers? And what degree of behavioural change, if any, is required?

The group’s members include national charities that already generate income with lifestyle giving providers, the Institute of Fundraising, and some of the providers in this area including Savoo (who initiated the project), Zaffo, Easyfunding, and Give As You Live.

It was recognised that on most occasion there needs to be a clear link between the corporate and the charity. For example, paying one’s water bill and generating a donation to a relevant charity such as Water Aid.

The group is keen to hear from other relevant companies and providers that believe they could contribute to the lifestyle giving movement. Contact Bianca Mitchell at Savoo for details.