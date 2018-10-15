Webgains and The Prince’s Trust partner via Savoo’s corporate fundraising channel

The Prince’s Trust and affiliate marketing firm Webgains have agreed a digital partnership facilitated by online fundraising and money-saving platform, Savoo.co.uk. The partnership combines donations and discounts to bring benefits to both organisations.

Every time a Webgains staff member uses online shopping platform Savoo to buy business products and services, such as new laptops and company travel, at competitive prices, the company will generate a donation to The Prince’s Trust at no extra cost to itself. The donation is paid for by the merchants they buy from.

The partnership includes invitations to staff to use Savoo for personal purchases, in particular in the run-up to Christmas. These too will generate donations for The Prince’s Trust.

In this way, according to Savoo, “the partnership allows The Prince’s Trust to reach a new audience, increase brand awareness, and develop ongoing fundraising campaigns”.

The partnership has a number of connections, not least the ‘Webgains Academy’ which helps young people to develop digital marketing knowledge and skills.

Kimberley Wilson, Support Services Manager at The Prince’s Trust said: “Savoo’s platform is genius! It provides new opportunities for charities to build on new donor relationships and new corporate businesses, whilst receiving donations to help the cause and raising that awareness to new audiences.

“We have been working with Savoo for nearly year and have raised hundreds of pounds. Since joining the new corporate fundraising platform we have built a great relationship with Webgains too. With Savoo’s support The Prince’s Trust are able to continue to help more young people build their confidence to live, learn and earn.”

The digital partnership was particularly relevant to digital company Webgains, offering an opportunity to work with The Prince’s Trust “on their shared vision of inspiring today’s youth”.

Derek Freer, UK Managing Director at Webgains commented: “Savoo has always been a valued and successful partner of Webgains and the opportunities from collaboration between Webgains and The Princes Trust are obvious.

“It is far more effective and beneficial to work with charity partners using our market leading affiliate services than ad-hoc donations. This is therefore a fantastic opportunity for co-operation between Webgains, Savoo and The Princes Trust and we are hugely excited in creating brighter futures for young people in the UK.”

Consumer and now corporate fundraising

Savoo has been helping generate income for charities since 2015. Originally it focused on helping consumers give back to charity at no extra cost while saving money online. The company soon realised that charities were also focusing on their relationships with business partners too.

As a result, Savoo introduced this business-focused feature as an add-on to help these existing relationships reach their full potential and generate more funds. It recognised that it was in a valuable position for charities given its own corporate client connections.

The platform also serves as a tool for charities like The Prince’s Trust to develop connections with Savoo’s network of retailers and affiliates.

400 charities

Over 400 charities including Mind, RSPCA and Marie Curie have signed up to Savoo’s fundraising platform.

Details on how a charity can create a corporate Savoo account for business partners are available from Savoo’s Head of Partnerships, Bianca Mitchell.