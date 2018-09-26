Charities to invite corporate supporters to fundraise for free via Savoo

Savoo, the platform that lets you ‘search, save, raise’ for charities, is expanding its fundraising opportunities to enable companies to support their selected charities.

Savoo’s ‘Business 2 Business’ services now gives companies the opportunity to raise money for their favourite charity by using Savoo to save money on their office supplies. In addition, staff can also save money on their personal shopping and help boost the total raised for charities.

Some of Savoo’s existing charity clients, which include The Prince’s Trust, Emmaus, The Honeypot Children’s Charity, and Whale and Dolphin Conservation, are already inviting their corporate supporters to raise funds for them at no extra cost to themselves, simply by switching their corporate expenditure to Savoo. The service could also prove a useful re-engagement tool for charities seeking to re-energise an existing or old corporate partnership.

The Savoo site has an office supplies and stationery category specifically to help businesses secure savings on their office purchases.

The company has published a short guide for charities to send to their business contacts to introduce them to the opportunity.

To take part, a company simply has to register for a free business account, and state the name of the charity it wishes to support. Once the account has been confirmed, Savoo will offer advice to the business on how to communicate the partnership internally to maximise donations.

Of course, like individual users of the platform, business users can generate 1p for charity each time its staff use Savoo’s Bing-powered search engine.

CSR programme for small businesses

Following its launch, Savoo plans to approach businesses that do not yet have a CSR programme or charity partnership and invite them to use the service as a “CSR-in-a-box” solution. They are confident that the simple approach would appeal in particular to small and medium-sized enterprises who have not considered a CSR programme.

