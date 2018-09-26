Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Charities to invite corporate supporters to fundraise for free via Savoo

Posted by on 26 September 2018 in News
0 Comments
Savoo's business services infographic
Charities to invite corporate supporters to fundraise for free via Savoo

Savoo, the platform that lets you ‘search, save, raise’ for charities, is expanding its fundraising opportunities to enable companies to support their selected charities.

Savoo’s ‘Business 2 Business’ services now gives companies the opportunity to raise money for their favourite charity by using Savoo to save money on their office supplies. In addition, staff can also save money on their personal shopping and help boost the total raised for charities.

Some of Savoo’s existing charity clients, which include The Prince’s Trust, Emmaus, The Honeypot Children’s Charity, and Whale and Dolphin Conservation, are already inviting their supporters to raise funds for them at no extra cost to themselves, simply by switching their expenditure to Savoo. The service could also prove a useful re-engagement tool for charities seeking to re-energise an existing or old partnership.

The Savoo site has an office supplies and stationery category specifically to help businesses secure savings on their office purchases.

The company has published a short guide for charities to send to their business contacts to introduce them to the opportunity.

 

How staff can save (and raise funds) on their everyday purchases

Staff can use Savoo to boost their company’s total raised for charity

 

To take part, a company simply has to register for a free business account, and state the name of the charity it wishes to support. Once the account has been confirmed, Savoo will offer advice to the business on how to communicate the partnership internally to maximise donations.

Of course, like individual users of the platform, business users can generate 1p for charity each time its staff use Savoo’s Bing-powered search engine.

CSR programme for small businesses

Following its launch, Savoo plans to approach businesses that do not yet have a CSR programme or charity partnership and invite them to use the service as a “CSR-in-a-box” solution. They are confident that the simple approach would appeal in particular to small and medium-sized enterprises who have not considered a CSR programme.

 

Watch: Savoo Search, Save and Raise

 

 

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

" />