Looking for some late inspiration for this Sunday’s Father’s Day (17 June)? Here a round-up of seven products raising funds for charity, some of which might just do the trick.

Our charity tee with @actnforchildren has made the cut on @itvthismorning Father’s Day gift guide. The feature is at 11.30am. 😊 pic.twitter.com/mU2wz0gGky — Dadmin Store (@dadminstore) June 13, 2018

Dadmin & Action for Children

Action for Children has teamed up with Dadmin for this Father’s Day with a t-shirt that sees 100% of the profits going to the charity. The t-shirts are selling at £18.99.

Last chance to buy those all important #FathersDay gifts. If you're struggling to find that perfect gift, we can help! 😊We’re working with @BagsofloveUk & we have some great personalised products on offer. From mugs, to cufflinks, socks & wash bags! https://t.co/0DrQtUmWON pic.twitter.com/5bqf7IH7Wy — Caudwell Children (@caudwellkids) June 13, 2018

Bags of Love & Caudwell Children

This Father’s Day, Bags of Love is partnering up with charities including Caudwell Children and The Children’s Trust, creating online stores for them. Through the stores, children can get creative and draw their associations of their dads as superheroes to go on a Bags of Love item such as tea towels, trays, postcards and blankets. Proceeds for every sale from a charity’s store will go directly to the charity. Caudwell Children has created its own online gift shop, which will allow visitors to create unique, personalised, presents with 23 products to choose from. 30% of every sale will go to Caudwell Children.

The Sebastopol Project & Combat Stress

A book supported by public figures including Bear Grylls and Joanna Lumley, is raising money for Combat Stress. Published last month, On Courage: Stories of Victoria Cross and George Cross Holders will be donating £2.70 from every sale to the charity. Stories in the book include accounts of people who risked their lives to defend comrades. Each story is introduced by public figures, from Bear Grylls, Joanna Lumley and Sir Bobby Charlton to Eddie Redmayne, Dame Kelly Holmes and the late Sir Ken Dodd. The book is from The Sebastopol Project, a charitable endeavour aimed at inspiring the public with the stories of the diverse and courageous acts of men and women awarded the VC and GC.

London College of Fashion & Barnardo’s

Barnardo’s has teamed up with the London College of Fashion to launch a new summer trends book. The One of a Kind book showcases a variety of colourful seasonal looks, and was initially launched in Spring 2017 to highlight the potential of pre-loved items in Barnardo’s stores and show some of the styles which can be put together using clothes and accessorises donated to the charity. Copies are available from Barnardo’s stores.

Help give back to some great charities including @MakeAWishUK – We are nearly 25% funded in the first 7 hours. Please share our link https://t.co/Oo2T3fOXYB and help give back pic.twitter.com/V6LnJS0x4A — James Lucy (@JamesLucyLondon) June 12, 2018

James Lucy & Make-A-Wish

New social enterprise James Lucy has launched a campaign on IndieGoGo.com, offering a range of three watch designs, each in three colour options, and a range of quick release straps. It will donate at least 50% of all profits in year 1 to charities around the world, with this figure raising to 75% in years 2 and 3, and as close to 100% as possible by year 5 onwards. Charities will be voted for by customers.

Mackie’s of Scotland & Muscular Dystrophy UK

Mackie’s of Scotland has published its first book of recipes, Cooking with Mackie’s, to help fund a cure for Muscular Dystrophy. Staff at Mackie’s of Scotland have dreamed up, tested, tasted and agreed on a collection of 31 recipes in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Proceeds from sales of the 1,500 copies will go to the charity. The self-published book costs £12.99, and is available from 14 June, from Mackie’s 19.2 parlour in Aberdeen, as well as at Mackie’s stands at the BBC Good Food Show in Birmingham and the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

KuSan & Brain Tumour Research

Ethical hat brand, KuSan is supporting Brain Tumour Research with a bespoke hat, handmade in 100% New Zealand wool, as part of its Autumn/Winter collection, available from September.

Main image: Barnardo’s summer trends book