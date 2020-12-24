Maddy Desforges appointed NAVCA CEO – and other mover news

Maddy Desforges has been announced as NAVCA’s next CEO, while the RSA’s Chief Executive is stepping down after 15 years at the helm – and other charity sector mover news.

We are very pleased to announce that @VAS_Maddy will become our new CEO in March 2021! Maddy is currently the CEO of @vasnews – one of our amazing members. And you can read more about her appointment (inc a message from our chair @JudyRob9) here: https://t.co/JB1o5x8sMc pic.twitter.com/L4Pn9A72Fb — NAVCA #NeverMoreNeeded (@NAVCA) December 16, 2020

Maddy Desforges announced as next NAVCA Chief Executive

NAVCA has announced the appointment of Maddy Desforges as its next Chief Executive, following the move of former CEO Jane Ide to Creative and Cultural Skills in November. Maddy Desforges is currently the chief executive of NAVCA member Voluntary Action Sheffield. She will be taking up her new role in March 2021.

Matthew Taylor @RSAMatthew has today announced his decision to step down as Chief Executive of the RSA in June 2021 to focus on other projects. Read Matthew's message to our Fellows and followers on his 15 years in charge: https://t.co/CwgfNFkAvr — The RSA (@theRSAorg) December 16, 2020

Matthew Taylor to step down from RSA Chief Executive role

Matthew Taylor is stepping down as Chief Executive of the RSA after 15 years at the helm. Taylor started at the RSA in 2006 and will formally finish in June 2021 to focus on other projects, including his writing and broadcasting career. He will retain his connection with the RSA through a new advisory role after this time. During his 15 years as chief executive, Taylor has seen the RSA become a more global institution, with 30,000 fellows; platforms with international reach, including 700,000 YouTube subscribers; and a high-profile and influential research programme. The RSA will begin the process of appointing a new Chief Executive in the new year.

Today we are delighted to announce that Sir Stuart Etherington, former Chief Executive of NCVO, will join NatCen as our Chair of Trustees in February 2021. Read our press release here: https://t.co/t5OjKl3tyG pic.twitter.com/hwBRAcTJJv — NatCen (@NatCen) December 3, 2020

Sir Stuart Etherington joins NatCen as Chair of Trustees

The National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) has appointed Sir Stuart Etherington as its Chair of Trustees. Sir Etherington will take up his role in February 2021 when Sir Robert Burgess retires at the end of his maximum tenure as NatCen’s Chair of Trustees. Sir Etherington was Chief Executive of the NCVO for 25 years and was knighted in 2010 for services to the voluntary sector. He is currently Chair of The Oversight Trust and was formerly Chief Executive of the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID), Chair of London United and Chair of The Patron’s Fund.

Two new Trustees for Rays of Sunshine

Rays of Sunshine has welcomed new Trustees, Divyesh Popat, partner at IWG LLP, and former Chief Executive Officer at Rays of Sunshine, Jane Sharpe. The charity also says goodbye to long-standing Trustees, David Joseph CBE, and Nick Davis. Divyesh Popat has been a partner at IWG LLP since 2000 and specialises in commercial litigation and dispute resolution. He is father to 18-year-old Raul, who is living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Rays of Sunshine granted Raul’s greatest wish to be a mascot for Manchester United in 2013. Jane Sharpe has been a member of Rays of Sunshine since 2003, initially as a volunteer, and then from 2010 to 2019 leading the charity as its CEO.

Rob Abercrombie joins the Sheila McKechnie Foundation as first Deputy Chief Executive

The Sheila McKechnie Foundation (SMK) has appointed Rob Abercrombie as its first Deputy Chief Eecutive. His career spans nearly twenty years in the social sector, with commercial experience as a strategy consultant. He has worked both for charities and funders and specialises in not-for-profit strategy and strategic philanthropy. Before joining SMK Abercrombie was Director of Programmes at The Royal Foundation, where he oversaw the separation of the philanthropic affairs of the Cambridge and Sussex households. He was also Director of Research & Consulting at NPC for 7 years, leading NPC’s consulting work with charities, foundations and philanthropists. During this time he developed expertise in systems change (authoring Lankelly Chase and NPC’s introduction to the topic) and strategic philanthropy, working with many of the UK’s leading Foundations.

I’m so thrilled to be joining the amazing team @Justforkidslaw in February. But I’ll be sad to say goodbye to @CPAGUK – there’s so much to be done to secure children’s rights after a year when children have lost out on so much. https://t.co/Aohv17Tmfk — Louisa McGeehan (@LouisaMcGeehan) December 2, 2020

Just for Kids Law announces Louisa McGeehan as CEO

Louisa McGeehan has accepted the post of CEO at Just for Kids Law. She will begin her new role from 1 February 2021, and replaces previous CEO, Enver Solomon, who began his new role as CEO of the Refugee Council in December. McGeehan has a wealth of experience across a range of public services and in the not-for-profit sector in the fields of children’s services, the NHS, family law, and the justice system. Currently, she is a director of policy, rights, and advocacy at the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), where she has worked since April 2018. Previously, she has led policy, communications, and engagement for the family law group Resolution, HM Courts Service, and an NHS Community Healthcare Trust.