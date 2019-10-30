Who’s moving? Three new charity CEOs & other announcements

New CEOs for UK Youth, Mencap, and Pro Bono Economics, and a first ever Fundraising Manager for Prisoners of Conscience are among this month’s announcements.

Phil Taggart announced as official Help Musicians Ambassador

Phil Taggart, the Radio 1 broadcaster, author and label owner, has taken up the official role of Help Musicians Ambassador. He recently published a Help Musicians-supported book, The Slacker Guide to The Music Industry, as a resource for independent and DIY artists, and was involved in the industry consultation research phase of the Do it Differently Fund. He will make his first appearance as Ambassador at BBC Music Introducing Live on Thursday 31 October when he hosts the first of three panels from the charity: How To Build The Three Pillars of An Artists Career.

UK Youth announce Ndidi Okezie as new CEO

UK Youth has appointed Ndidi Okezie as CEO, starting on 6 January. Okezie is currently the Vice President of the Secondary School Portfolio for Pearson PLC. She was previously a teacher and then School Leader for 10 years, before spending six years on the executive board for Teach First. She currently sits on the Department for Education’s Character Education Advisory Group, and is also a board member for Centrepoint UK, the National Citizen Service and The Mulberry Schools Trust. Anna Smee, CEO of UK Youth since 2014, is moving to head up the Youth Futures Foundation. She will leave on 7 November and Maddie Dinwoodie, Deputy CEO will act as Interim CEO until Okezie officially starts.

Unicef UK appoints Nick Roseveare as Interim Executive Director

Unicef UK has appointed Nick Roseveare MBE as its Interim Executive Director. He has previously held permanent Chief Executive roles at the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and at Bond, and interim CEO roles for Berlin-based Accountable Now and most recently The Children’s Society. He has held the interim posts of Africa Director and of Director of Strategy & Partnerships for BBC Media Action and worked with Oxfam for many years in several posts culminating as Humanitarian Director, and more recently again as Director of Programmes. Roseveare starts at Unicef UK on 30 October and will remain in post until a permanent Executive Director is confirmed.

Richard Henry appointed to London Marathon Charitable Trust board

Richard Henry has been appointed to the Board of The London Marathon Charitable Trust as the nominated Trustee of the Local Government Association (LGA). A long-time councillor and community leader, Henry has been a local councillor for 24 years, elected to Stevenage Borough Council in 1995. He is currently a member of the LGA Culture Tourism & Sport Board, the LGA Councillors Forum, and the East of England LGA Improvement & Efficiency Panel. He also founded charity Group 117, has completed the Hull to Grimsby marathon via the Humber Bridge and is a regular volunteer at Stevenage Parkrun.

Matthew Whittaker joins Pro Bono Economics as CEO

Matthew Whittaker, deputy CEO and Chief Economist of the Resolution Foundation is joining charity Pro Bono Economics in November at its new CEO. He leaves Resolution Foundation after eleven years with the think tank, and will take up the post with Pro Bono Economics in mid-November. Outgoing CEO Julia Grant is stepping down after almost four years to allow more time for non-executive commitments.

Becky Slack appointed as Prisoner of Conscience’s first Fundraising Manager

Prisoners of Conscience has appointed its first ever Fundraising Manager. Becky Slack has taken on the role, responsible for substantially growing the charity’s income. Slack is an experienced fundraiser having raised almost half a million pounds for good causes throughout her career. She brings with her over 20 years’ experience in communications, fundraising and journalism, and has worked for more than 15 years within the charity sector.

Mencap welcomes Edel Harris as CEO

Edel Harris has been appointed as the next Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mencap Society. Harris is currently CEO of Scottish charity Cornerstone, which provides a range of services to people with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, autism and dementia. Harris joined Cornerstone in May 2008 having previously been Deputy Chief Executive of Aberdeen Foyer. A former Metropolitan Police Officer, her background is in health promotion, with a degree in Health and Social Care and eight years at NHS Grampian.