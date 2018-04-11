Royal couple request charity donations not wedding presents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked people to consider donating to charity instead of buying them a wedding present, Kensington Palace has announced.

The couple have selected seven organisations they would like to support, none of which they have formal relationships with but which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces.

The announcement states:

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit.“

The seven charities they have chosen are:

CHIVA (Children’s HIV Association)

Crisis

Myna Mahila Foundation

Scotty’s Little Soldiers

StreetGames

Surfers Against Sewage

The Wilderness Foundation UK

Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement, & have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift. https://t.co/lzfrRmoeUv pic.twitter.com/nxrTZtIKBY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 9, 2018

Dr Amanda Williams, Chair of CHIVA, said:

“We are delighted and honoured that Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to recognise our work supporting the health and wellbeing of children and young people living with HIV in the UK and Ireland. We are a very small charity and through our work we support over 1,000 young people living with HIV. All donations will make a significant difference to our programmes of work and lead to direct improvements in the lives of these young people.”

Suhani Jalota, who founded Myna Mahila in 2015, also commented, saying:

“Myna Mahila Foundation is delighted to be a part of this special occasion for Ms. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. This support will enable us to expand our reach into more urban slums in Mumbai, empowering local women through access to menstrual hygiene products and employment opportunities.”

This is not the first time members of the Royal Family have made such a request. Back in 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton also asked people to donate to charity in lieu of gifts.