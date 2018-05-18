Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Royal Wedding charity round up

Posted by on 18 May 2018 in News
0 Comments
The big day is almost upon us, so as we wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all the best for 19 May, here is a round up of some of the Royal -related charity activity going on over the weekend.

 

Alzheimer’s Support

Wiltshire’s Alzheimer’s Support is holding its annual Walk to Remember tomorrow, which culminates in a Royal Wedding street party.

 

Redhead Day UK

Redhead Day UK takes place in London’s Camden Town on 19 May with full coverage of the wedding and other related festivities. Proceeds go to the British Skin Foundation.

 

Headway

Headway is holding its Hats for Headway today (18 May), Every year, the charity asks supporters to wear a wacky hat, donate £1 to Headway and post a picture on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #HatsForHeadway. This year it is also encouraging people to give the event a royal twist to celebrate the wedding.

 

Windsor Homeless Project

Richer for Poorer is selling a range of merchandise designed by Revolt communications and inspired by the charity Windsor Homeless Project, with all profit going to the charity.

 

Barnardo’s

Not only has Barnardo’s been using Harry and Meghan lookalikes to promote pre-loved wedding clothes but Barnardo’s Scotland is also asking people to host Royal Tea Parties.

 

In fact, there are a host of Royal Wedding related tea and foodie parties going on, with people asked to donate to a range of charities. Here’s a selection of the tweets:

 

 

 

Main image: By Last Night of Freedom on Flickr

Tags:, ,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

