Royal Wedding charity round up

The big day is almost upon us, so as we wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all the best for 19 May, here is a round up of some of the Royal Wedding-related charity activity going on over the weekend.

Alzheimer’s Support

Wiltshire’s Alzheimer’s Support is holding its annual Walk to Remember tomorrow, which culminates in a Royal Wedding street party.

Redhead Day UK

Redhead Day UK takes place in London’s Camden Town on 19 May with full coverage of the wedding and other related festivities. Proceeds go to the British Skin Foundation.

Given that Redhead Day UK takes place on royal wedding day, this piece of merchandise has been created! Get your tote or tea towel only at Redhead Day UK on 19 May (adult tickets come with £5 voucher on merch!)#iwasinvitedtoharryandmeghansweddingbutiwenttoredheaddayukinstead pic.twitter.com/sEOIaePQ4k — Redhead Day UK (@RedheadDay_UK) May 10, 2018

Headway

Headway is holding its Hats for Headway today (18 May), Every year, the charity asks supporters to wear a wacky hat, donate £1 to Headway and post a picture on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #HatsForHeadway. This year it is also encouraging people to give the event a royal twist to celebrate the wedding.

Have you got your hats at the ready for Friday? Will you be celebrating the royal wedding with #HatsforHarry? 👑 Or will you be donning your craziest headgear for #HatsforHeadway? 👒 Remember to text 'HFHW18 £1' to 70070 to make your donation! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Fbo3xgfiOc — Headway (@HeadwayUK) May 15, 2018

Windsor Homeless Project

Richer for Poorer is selling a range of merchandise designed by Revolt communications and inspired by the charity Windsor Homeless Project, with all profit going to the charity.

Homelessness has increased 134% since 2011. We've created a unique #RoyalWedding commemorative range to raise awareness of this issue, with 100% of profits directly translating into materials and support for the #homeless people of #Windsor 👉 https://t.co/P1BnT37lOB pic.twitter.com/jSXbMNSkt3 — For Richer, For Poorer (@4Richer_4Poorer) March 29, 2018

Barnardo’s

Not only has Barnardo’s been using Harry and Meghan lookalikes to promote pre-loved wedding clothes but Barnardo’s Scotland is also asking people to host Royal Tea Parties.

Celebrate the Royal wedding later this month with friends & family by hosting an Afternoon Royal TEA Party in aid of @Barnardos For your free step-by-step fundraising pack go to https://t.co/7HeHXQQkpp or email anca.popescu@barnardos.org.uk pic.twitter.com/vprDl8zcEn — Barnardo's Scotland (@BarnardosScot) May 11, 2018

In fact, there are a host of Royal Wedding related tea and foodie parties going on, with people asked to donate to a range of charities. Here’s a selection of the tweets:

In the run up to the #royalwedding, why not get your friends, family or work colleagues together and hold a Royal Wedding Party to raise money for Age UK. Get your #fundraising pack here: https://t.co/NwFZfSvfhe 🍵🍰 pic.twitter.com/aZ88nVyD8w — Age UK (@age_uk) May 9, 2018

How will you be celebrating the royal wedding this weekend?

Why not organise a Ladies Who Lunch, royal theme and raise money for East Lancashire Hospice.

For further information and how to receive your FREE fundraising pack, please visit – https://t.co/iLcaGEQ8oE pic.twitter.com/nEyceEaqK5 — East Lancs Hospice (@elhospice) May 16, 2018

Royal wedding on Saturday. Join in the fun with friends, with a free fundraising pack for an afternoon tea. Raise money for Beams while watching the wedding. #supportingdisabledchildren pic.twitter.com/mXjdMC1WmG — We Are Beams (@wearebeams) May 15, 2018

Email bigchoctea@sickchildrenstrust.org for your free fundraising pack and hold your own #RoyalWedding extravaganza! #bigchoctea https://t.co/CfLaAxjPWl — The Sick Children's Trust (@TheSCT) May 15, 2018

Just over a week to go till we host our Royal Wedding Tea Party, customers and suppliers are all welcome – all in aid of @SSAFA @MAA_Charity Contact us for details #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/SkgjA7Smcq — Workspace Technology (@WorkspaceTech) May 9, 2018

Main image: By Last Night of Freedom on Flickr