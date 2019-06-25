Duke & Duchess of Sussex to create own charitable foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are to leave The Royal Foundation later this year and create their own, it has been announced.

The announcement follows a review by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into its structure and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity.

Under the plans, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. However, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health programme, Heads Together.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wish to continue programmes such as ‘Heads Up’, the new mental health campaign delivered in partnership with the FA, ‘United for Wildlife’ which runs a global taskforce tackling the illegal wildlife trade, and ‘Mentally Healthy Schools’ which supports teachers and staff improve child mental health. They are also developing new initiatives on the environment and support for children and families which The Foundation expects to announce in the coming year.

The Cambridge and Sussex households have already separated, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing earlier this year that they would be setting up a separate official household operating out of Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continue to hold their royal household in Kensington Palace.