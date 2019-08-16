Duke & Duchess of Sussex choose Instagram to show support for good causes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used Instagram to highlight 15 charities and good causes this month.
A post on the Duke and Duchess’s official Instagram account on 5 August stated that as suggested by many of their followers, they were taking the opportunity to highlight some lesser known organisations to help raise their profile.
The 15 charities and good causes selected include Tiny Tickers, Plan UK, Lion Guardians, Children International, Earth Day Network, BlinkNow Foundation, and Save the Bees.
View this post on Instagram
This month we turned to you for ideas of accounts to follow featuring people, organisations and causes that you find inspiring or noteworthy. Thank you to each and every one of you who contributed! Many of you have suggested that we use this month as an opportunity to highlight lesser known organisations and shine a light on those working hard behind the scenes that may not get the level of attention that they so rightly deserve. These accounts showcase those persevering at the grassroots level, connecting our global community through a shared lens of giving back and helping one another. We were so happy to learn about them and are now able to share them with you! Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change. •All photos used above are from the accounts we are now following•
In the post, they include links to each account and state that they are now following them, saying:
“These accounts showcase those persevering at the grassroots level, connecting our global community through a shared lens of giving back and helping one another. We were so happy to learn about them and are now able to share them with you!
Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change.”
BlinkNow Foundation was one of the featured causes to respond, saying:
“THANK YOU so much for featuring our work to empower Nepal’s children!! 🙏🏼 We are beyond grateful, and so humbled by this honor. Everything we’ve accomplished is possible because amazing supporters like you have been on this journey with us. We’re excited to see our global family continue to grow!!”
Following this post, which has been liked over 200,000 times, the account has continued to feature charities, with Lion Guardians on World Lion Day (which has received over 300,000 likes), Elephants without Borders on World Elephant Day, and a number of young leaders of good causes on International Youth Day.
View this post on Instagram
Today is #WorldLionDay and this month we asked you to suggest organisations that you feel are Forces For Change. One of the accounts we are now following is @LionGuardians_, a conservation organisation that works with Maasai warriors in Kenya and across other parts of Africa ‘to promote sustainable coexistence between people and lions using cultural values, community participation and science.’ Working closely to understand the cultural context on the ground in Africa, this organisation has helped to transform former lion killers into skilled trackers and in 2018 they were responsible for stopping 24 lion hunts. Lion Guardians understand the importance of the connection between animals and the community and work tirelessly to create a harmonious relationship on the ground between man and lion, community and wildlife. We are honouring the work they do today, on World Lion Day, and every day to protect these beautiful species. To see how you can sponsor a lion guardian or be a part of this #ForceforChange, visit lionguardians.org or @lionguardians_ Photo©️Kai Collins / @LionGuardians_
Instagram & UK charities
Last month, Instagram introduced its donation stickers to the UK, enabling charities and their supporters to raise money through Instagram Stories by creating a 24-hour fundraising campaign.
Get free email updates
Keep up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email. [Privacy]