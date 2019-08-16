Duke & Duchess of Sussex choose Instagram to show support for good causes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have used Instagram to highlight 15 charities and good causes this month.

A post on the Duke and Duchess’s official Instagram account on 5 August stated that as suggested by many of their followers, they were taking the opportunity to highlight some lesser known organisations to help raise their profile.

The 15 charities and good causes selected include Tiny Tickers, Plan UK, Lion Guardians, Children International, Earth Day Network, BlinkNow Foundation, and Save the Bees.

In the post, they include links to each account and state that they are now following them, saying:

“These accounts showcase those persevering at the grassroots level, connecting our global community through a shared lens of giving back and helping one another. We were so happy to learn about them and are now able to share them with you! Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other on how we can all be Forces For Change.”

BlinkNow Foundation was one of the featured causes to respond, saying:

“THANK YOU so much for featuring our work to empower Nepal’s children!! 🙏🏼 We are beyond grateful, and so humbled by this honor. Everything we’ve accomplished is possible because amazing supporters like you have been on this journey with us. We’re excited to see our global family continue to grow!!”

Following this post, which has been liked over 200,000 times, the account has continued to feature charities, with Lion Guardians on World Lion Day (which has received over 300,000 likes), Elephants without Borders on World Elephant Day, and a number of young leaders of good causes on International Youth Day.

Instagram & UK charities

Last month, Instagram introduced its donation stickers to the UK, enabling charities and their supporters to raise money through Instagram Stories by creating a 24-hour fundraising campaign.