12 great corporate fundraising partnerships

For the last day of June 2017, here are 12 fundraising partnerships that have come to our attention over the past month. Ideas include a charity ball, collaboration on an online guide, donations from product sales through a tie-in with Morrisons and McVities, a partnership with the Teletubbies, a charity bike ride, and more.

Women’s Aid & Facebook

Women’s Aid and Facebook have joined forces to launch a guide to help women stay safe online. The guide provides advice to help women and girls understand the risks and tools needed to protect themselves and stay safe on social media such as how to report something that is abusive, and stopping an intimate, private or sexual image from being shared online.

DEBRA Butterfly Ball

DEBRA’s Butterfly Ball was held in London on 16th June and raised over £60,000. The menu was specially created by top chefs Simon Young, Ashely Palmer-Watts and Tom Kerridge, and speeches were given by James Dunn, who recently featured in the BBC show The Big Life Fix with Simon Reeve, Simon Reeve (on video link) and Georgia Bath, who has been a DEBRA fundraiser since losing her daughter to Epidermolysis Bullosa. The money raised will cover the cost of two full-time DEBRA community support workers for a year.

CLIC Sargent, McVities & Morrisons

From 28th June-11th July, 5p from each pack of McVities biscuits sold in Morrisons will go directly to CLIC Sargent in the Snack & Give Back campaign. McVitie’s aims to raise £100,000 for CLIC Sargent through the campaign and has also sent some of the charity’s hero volunteers who have gone above and beyond for the charity, a ‘big biscuity thank you’ hamper and biscuit medal each, raising awareness of their stories through social media.

Francis House Children’s Hospice & The Range

The Range has donated £40,687 to local charity Francis House Children’s Hospice. The money will go towards funding the day-to-day care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and support and short-term rest for their families.

Barnardos & the Teletubbies

The Teletubbies have teamed with Barnardo’s to celebrate the TV show’s 20th year anniversary. To mark the occasion, shoppers can now buy special limited edition Teletubbies merchandise from Barnardo’s shops across the UK. This includes exclusive Teletubbies wristbands, key rings, headbands, and character pens and lots more from their local shop. Money raised will enable Barnardo’s to support the most vulnerable children, young people and families in the UK.

Ringtons & Marie Curie

Ringtons is supporting Marie Curie’s Blooming Great Tea Party fundraising campaign with the launch of a limited-edition hamper collection, a specially commissioned tea pack and by donating tea bags to Marie Curie’s nine hospices. A donation from the sale of every Ringtons ‘Blooming Great Big’ and ‘Cosy Great’ online-only hampers will go to the charity. Ringtons is also donating over 45,000 tea bags to all nine of Marie Curie’s UK-wide hospices throughout the month of June.

Mary, a @McCarthyStone resident, shows you how to work with felt. Join in at @BlixenLondon at 2pm. #GrandFest2017 pic.twitter.com/P3kSSSUTDf — Royal Vol Service (@RoyalVolService) June 18, 2017

McCarthy & RVS

McCarthy & Stone is working with the Royal Voluntary Service to help the charity celebrate the talents of older people – Grandmakers – with a number of events across the UK during June and July. The events aim to pass on heritage skills such as knitting, crocheting, and wood turning from older people to inspire another generation to take up the crafts, and are taking part at McCarthy & Stone developments. McCarthy & Stone is aiming to raise £130,000 for the charity this year through a series of events.

Macmillan & Monarch

Low cost airline and holiday company Monarch has pledged a donation of £50,000 to the appeal raising funds for the Tameside Macmillan Unit in Greater Manchester. The donation has been made possible through the work of the Monarch Foundation. Monarch and Macmillan Cancer Support have been in partnership for over 28 years with Monarch raising over £4.8 million for the charity during this time, The unit will provide outpatient cancer, chemotherapy and haematology services, as well as a new information and support centre and other non-clinical facilities, all under one roof.

Steve Williams @DeloitteScot on how we are helping causes that matter to us – Scotland's Children & their wellbeing! https://t.co/WvN5MA4e8A — Deloitte in Scotland (@DeloitteScot) June 23, 2017

Scottish charities & Deloitte

Deloitte is to support three Scottish children’s charities as part of its UK-wide One Million Futures strategy. Deloitte’s Aberdeen office is partnering with local charity, Befriend a Child, while In Glasgow, the firm is working in partnership with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity to support the patients at Skye House, an adolescent psychiatric unit based at Stobhill Hospital, and Children 1st is partnering with Deloitte’s Edinburgh office. Deloitte’s five-year One Million Futures initiative sees it work with 45 charities, schools, and social enterprises, as part of a UK-wide objective to improve skills and develop leaders, with the overall aim of improving the lives of one million people.

Aon Benfield & Action Medical Research

A bike ride for Action Medical Research has raised more than £60,000 for the children’s charity. The Aon Benfield Summer Charity Bike Ride was organised by the charity, and took place on Friday, 9th June with 120 riders from Aon Benfield tackling three different routes across Kent: 34, 71 or 102 miles. Money is still coming in and is expected to top £60,000.

And finally, two newly announced charity partnerships:

We're delighted to be @NFDCglobal's chosen charity and to join them at their @DemoExpo2017 today! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wvbbh1NBj0 — Starlight (@starlight_uk) June 22, 2017

NFDC Global & Starlight UK

We are delighted to announce Age NI as our 2017 charity partner – https://t.co/vIJkMi48dg #lovelaterlife @Age_NI pic.twitter.com/K0m6UD99rZ — SDC Trailers (@SDCtrailers) June 28, 2017

SDC Trailers & Age NI

