8 corporate fundraising partnerships for January 2017

Here are eight corporate fundraising partnerships that have come to our attention in the past month.

They range from the donation of furniture from show homes, giving toys and food, the volunteering of time to clean and paint charity facilities, a record-breaking gift wrap, and a wide variety of other fundraising events and activities.

1) CALA Homes (East), Fresh Start, & It’s Good 2 Give

CALA Homes (East) has partnered with two charities: Fresh Start and It’s Good 2 Give, to donate high-quality furniture and accessories from its luxury show homes. Good 2 Give will use the furniture for Ripple Retreat: a respite home for cancer patients and their families, which is due to open in April, while Fresh Start is allocating the items to people that it is helping to find new homes after being homeless.

2) PHMG & numerous charities

Manchester-based PHMG has raised £17,000 for charity, with employees from the company’s offices around the world donating more than £10,000 worth of toys, gifts and food items as part of ‘The Toy and Food Appeal’, a company-wide appeal. The donations included 453.55kg of food, enough to make 1,404 meals, which were given to six charities, including the Manchester South Central Foodbank and The Salvation Army in Manchester. PHMG’s Global Santa Dash also raised £7,000, which will be donated to charities including The Christie Hospital Charity, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Alzheimer’s Society.

3) Ryanair & SOS Children’s Villages UK

Ryanair has donated £100,000 to its 2016 European charity partner SOS Children’s Villages UK. The money was raised through a range of fundraising events and activities including a digital donation day hosted on Ryanair.com, and a social media childhood memory competition.

4) FedEx & Action for Children

More than 160 team members from the FedEx Express UK Sales teams gave 1,000 hours to charity and fundraising activities for Action for Children over the course of 2016. Activities included painting, cleaning and gardening, with FedEx staff transforming Action for Children facilities in Newcastle, Bristol, Worcester, Liverpool and Cambridge. Team members also raised £6,259 for the charity through a series of activities, including the Three Peaks Challenge, cycling from Brussels to Amsterdam, completing the Worksop Halloween Half Marathon and taking part in national sleep-out event ‘Byte Night’. FedEx has been supporting Action for Children since 2010.

5) Jewson & Barnardo’s

Jewson has chosen Barnardo’s to be its 2017 charity of the year. Throughout the partnership, Jewson and Saint-Gobain will extend its network of Employment, Training and Skills services to help vulnerable young people, including care leavers. In December, Jewson also broke the world record for the most people wrapping presents simultaneously, when over 800 employees from Jewson branches and offices across the UK gathered at the NEC Birmingham and wrapped Christmas gifts which were then donated to the charity.

6) Yorkshire Building Society & End Youth Homelessness

Yorkshire Building Society has launched a three-year partnership with End Youth Homelessness, during which time it aims to raise £750,000 to support over 700 homeless young people into their own rented homes. YBS will also fund rental deposit guarantees and home essentials grants to help to homeless young people across the UK who are ready to live independently, and provide dedicated support and financial advice in helping them build life skills and confidence.

7) Boxercise & Boxing Futures

Boxercise Corporation and Boxing Futures have formed a partnership to help more young people benefit from access to sport, through improved health and well-being, and gaining new skills, recognised qualifications, and an association with the non-contact boxing brand. The partnership sees Boxing Futures use Boxercise’s Award Scheme to engage young people with the sport, with staff trained through the Boxercise Instructor Course.

8) Thomson & Whizz-Kidz

Thomson has chosen Whizz-Kidz to be a charity partner in 2017, chosen in a staff vote across its 65 stores. Thomson has set a fundraising target of £300 per store, which will be split between Whizz-Kidz and the holiday company’s other chosen charity, Family Holiday Association. The funds raised will go towards helping Whizz-Kidz provide mobility equipment and life skills services to disabled children and young people.

