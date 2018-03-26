Gerald Oppenheim announced new Chief Executive of Fundraising Regulator

The Fundraising Regulator has announced that Gerald Oppenheim will be its next Chief Executive, taking over from Stephen Dunmore from 1 July this year.

Oppenheim has been with the Fundraising Regulator since its inception in 2016 as Head of Policy and Communications. He has over 35 years’ experience working with charities mostly as a funder and spent a number of years as the Director of Policy and Partnerships at the Big Lottery Fund. Oppenheim is also a Trustee and Chair of the London Emergencies Trust and has served on other charity trustee boards as well as the BBC Charitable Appeals Advisory Committee from 2004-2009.

According to the regulator, his appointment follows ‘an exhaustive, competitive and public process led by the Fundraising Regulator’s Board’.

Current Chief Executive Stephen Dunmore stands down at the end of June this year. As the Fundraising Regulator’s first Chief Executive, Dunmore was instrumental in establishing the regulator and oversaw Levy Years 1 and 2 as well as the implementation of the Fundraising Preference Service across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Gerald Oppenheim, incoming Chief Executive, said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Fundraising Regulator. It is an incredibly exciting time for the organisation, and I look forward to continuing the excellent work Stephen Dunmore has carried out over the last few years.”

Lord Michael Grade, Chair of the Fundraising Regulator, said:

“Following an exhaustive recruitment process, I am delighted that Gerald is going to be the Fundraising Regulator’s next CEO. Gerald’s appointment is a testament to his hard work and commitment to the Fundraising Regulator over the course of the last two years. Stephen Dunmore has been a wonderful asset to the Regulator and we wish him well in the future.”

Stephen Dunmore said:

“My time at the Fundraising Regulator has been both challenging and enjoyable. I am proud to have overseen our creation and development as an organisation, as well as landmark moments such as the launch of the Fundraising Preference Service – work in which Gerald has played a significant role as well. The Regulator’s role is absolutely vital in ensuring transparent, ethical fundraising practice across the sector and I am confident that this will thrive under Gerald’s leadership.”

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising also commented on Oppenheim’s appointment and said: