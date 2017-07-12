Lord Grade’s term extended as Chair of Fundraising Regulator

Lord Michael Grade will remain Chair of the Fundraising Regulator until the end of 2018, after his term was extended this week.

Lord Grade originally took on the role of interim Chair of the Fundraising Regulator in November 2015 for a 12-month period. This was then extended in January this year, until the end of last month. As Chair, Lord Grade works for at least four days a month and remunerated at £500 per day.

Lord Grade attracted criticism last week for incorrectly describing the Fundraising Preference Service and for his comments in the Daily Telegraph about charities in which he referred to some charities as ‘laggards’.

Institute of Fundraising Chief Executive Peter Lewis issued a statement in response to Lord Grade’s comments, saying that he was “deeply frustrated and saddened to again hear Lord Grade talking this morning about the fundraising community in a negative way, misrepresenting how the overwhelming majority of charities communicate with and value their supporters.” On UK Fundraising, Rogare founder and director Ian MacQuillin called for Lord Grade to step down in a blog on the subject.

I've called for Lord Grade to step down as @FundrRegulator chair. I've not done this lightly but it needs discussing https://t.co/7ZhJAvljI0 — Ian MacQuillin (@IanMacQuillin) July 10, 2017

The Regulator’s Chief Executive Stephen Dunmore is also expected to stay on. Dunmore has formally agreed to stay on his role until the end of this September but is expected to now remain in the post until the end of the year.

