Fundraising Regulator starts recruitment process for new CEO

The Fundraising Regulator has begun its search for a new CEO to replace Stephen Dunmore, who stands down at the end of June.

A recruitment pack for the position is available from the Fundraising Regulator site, with an application deadline of 6 February. Interviews will be held in early March, with the successful applicant expected to take up the position in late June / July this year.

The CEO position is full time, based in London and offers a salary of £80,000. According to the recruitment pack, the Board of Directors is looking for someone with a proven track record and passion for the voluntary sector, who will inspire, motivate and support staff, and build strong relationships with key external stakeholders. As Chief Executive, the successful candidate will be responsible for strategic and financial leadership, maintaining the regulator’s independence and further developing the organisation.

Dunmore and the Board are currently developing the Regulator’s three-year Strategic Plan for the period 2018/2021. The new Chief Executive will have the opportunity to input to the Plan and will be expected to lead the organisation through the Plan period.

The essential criteria for the role are listed in the pack, and include:

An accomplished track record at an equivalent level in a substantial organisation.

Awareness of the strategic and operational challenges facing the Fundraising Regulator.

Ability to take responsibility for the financial health of the regulator through budgeting, financial reporting and the fulfilment of statutory requirements.

Experience of strategic planning, reporting, operational delivery and risk management.

The ability to work in a complex and dynamic political environment, subject to Parliamentary, public and media scrutiny.

Commitment to the sector’s effective, independent, proportionate and impartial regulation in the public interest.

Understanding of key policy issues facing the charitable sector.

