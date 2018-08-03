Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Fundraising Regulator advertises for next Chair

Posted by on 3 August 2018
0 Comments
The is now advertising for its next Chair, to replace Lord Grade, who completes his term at the end of the year.

The appointment is for one day a month, at £500 a day, and the Regulator is seeking an acknowledged leader, with a track record of non-executive experience in the public, private or charitable sectors.

Lord Grade was appointed as the first Chair of the Fundraising Regulator in December 2015. Originally appointed for a 12-month period, his term was again extended last year.  The current Chief Executive and Board have developed a three-year Strategic Plan for the period 2018/2021, and the new Chair will be expected to lead the organisation through the Plan period.

 

The closing date for applications is 10 September. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview on 31 October 2018. They will be offered the opportunity to talk to the CEO Gerald Oppenheim and Lord Grade prior to the interview. Interviews will be conducted by independent external individuals and the Vice Chair of the Board of the Fundraising Regulator, with the successful applicant expected to start in January 2019.

More information is available on the Fundraising Regulator’s site.

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

