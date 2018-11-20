Lord Harris of Haringey announced as new Fundraising Regulator Chair

Labour peer Toby Harris, Lord Harris of Haringey is to be the new Chair of the Fundraising Regulator, commencing on 1 January 2019 when current Chair Lord Grade’s term comes to an end.

The appointment follows a competitive and public process led by the Fundraising Regulator’s Board. According to the Regulator, as part of the final stage of the recruitment process, the Board was assisted by two independent panel members with first-hand experience of the charity sector and its regulation.

Lord Harris was made a life peer in 1998 and has worked across national, regional and local organisations with responsibility for policing and security, consumer affairs, local government services and healthcare for over three decades.

In 2016, Lord Harris led the independent review of London’s Preparedness to Respond to a Major Terrorist Incident. He has also served as Chair of National Trading Standards (2013-), Chair of the Independent Reference Group at the National Crime Agency (2017-), Chair of the Metropolitan Police Authority (2000-2004) and Leader of the Labour Group in the London Assembly (2000-2004).

In Parliament, Lord Harris has served as the Chairman to the Committee on the Olympic and Paralympic Legacy (2013) and currently serves as a member of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy.

Lord Harris replaces Lord Grade, whose term comes to an end at the end of this year. Lord Grade has been the Chair of the Fundraising Regulator since November 2015 and was appointed to set up the Regulator.

Margaret Moore, Vice-Chair of the Board of Fundraising Regulator said:

“Following an open and competitive recruitment process, I am delighted to welcome Lord Harris as our new Chair. His rich and varied experience in the public sector, and as Chair of a wide range of organisations, convinced the appointment panel of his eminent suitability for the role. “It is with huge gratitude that we say farewell to Lord Grade. On behalf of everyone at the Fundraising Regulator, I would like to thank him for his outstanding leadership in the creation and establishment of the Regulator as an essential part of the charitable fundraising landscape.”

Lord Harris of Haringey commented:

“I am excited to have been appointed Chair of the Fundraising Regulator. I very much admire the vital work the team at the regulator have tirelessly been carrying out over the past few years and am looking forward to supporting the Board and its staff in ensuring that fundraising is carried out transparently and ethically.”

Lord Grade, outgoing Chair, also commented, saying: