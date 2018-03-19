ChangeStar launches quarterly Fundraiser’s Friend newsletter

Fundraising and social change agency ChangeStar launches its new quarterly Fundraiser’s Friend email newsletter this week.

ChangeStar‘s newsletter will share ideas and useful guidance both from within the charity sector and outside it. These include key fundraising insights such as new ways to recruit supporters, how to improve the performance of cash appeals and how to balance the drive for members versus supporters.

Broader ideas will also be included, from psychological insights on how to gain behavioural change through to how to look after your own wellbeing. There will also a ‘cake of the month’, to be served at meetings at ChangeStar HQ.

Richard Docwra, director of ChangeStar, said:

“We’d like Fundraiser’s Friend to be a bit like sitting down with a knowledgeable fundraising friend for a cup of tea, to share tips and ideas and have a good gossip! This more personal approach to staying in touch reflects the human, authentic way we believe charities and other non-profits should be communicating with their supporters and the general public.”

The first edition will be sent out this week. People can sign up here.