Applications open for Telegraph’s Christmas Charity Appeal

The Telegraph is looking for three charities to support in its 2018 Christmas Charity Appeal.

UK registered charities can now apply, until 5pm on Friday 31 August.

Applicants must include the name of the charity, its UK registered charity number, the name of the person applying and their contact details. A summary of no more than 150 words must also be submitted, explaining how the charity works and how this appeal would benefit them, or mentioning a particular project that they would like the appeal to support.

Shortlisted charities will be contacted in September and invited to submit a longer application of approximately 1000 words, and to make a presentation to a committee of Telegraph executives in person before the end of September.

Questions regarding the process should be sent to christmasappeal@telegraph.co.uk. Applications will also be accepted via this email address.

The appeal will launch in mid November, once the three charities have been chosen, Each charity will be the subject of several print features and online articles and videos over the following two months. In addition, on the first Sunday of December, the Telegraph will host a phone-in day, where staff and contributors take telephone donations from readers.