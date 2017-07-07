The Times seeks charities to benefit from Christmas Appeal

Good causes have until 18th September to apply to become one of this year’s featured charities in The Times Christmas Appeal.

All charities are eligible, and submissions should include brief background information about the charity as well as more detailed information on specific projects and case studies that illustrate their work. This should include any analysis of the success of these programmes in terms of their outcomes.

The Times commits to running a story featuring the work of its chosen charities each day where possible during December and early January and so if keen to receive applications that contain eight or so distinct story ideas that illustrate the work of the charity and, in particular, provide a wide variety of individual human interest stories and illustrated reports from the field. The Times is also interested in ideas for video content, such as a short video to introduce the charity or cause and very short subsequent films on aspect of its work.

From today we are inviting applications from charities to feature in The Times Christmas charity appeal – pls sharehttps://t.co/2YPwnyJgwO — Greg Hurst (@GregHurstTimes) July 4, 2017

Last year The Times supported Care International UK, Dogs for Good and the Royal Voluntary Service, and says its readers ‘have shown a clear preference for practical and innovative charities that find simple solutions for tough humanitarian challenges.’

Applications should be submitted by 18th September and addressed to Craig Tregurtha, Managing Editor, The Times, 1 London Bridge Street, London SE1 9GF. The decision will be made by mid-October.

