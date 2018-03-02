Subsidised training fund for UK charities open for applications

Global training company, Inspire, Motivate and Engage has launched a subsidised training fund to support 200 charities across the UK in 2018.

Open to all registered charities and voluntary groups, each charity can receive training worth over £21,000 for £900 for the year with access to over 60 courses, spanning in-house and nationally accredited online learning. The programme has been set up to support charities facing budget cuts or financial restrictions and further information on the courses available can be found on the company’s website.

Claire Atkinson, CEO at Inspire, Motivate and Engage said:

“Charities today face a difficult time. Many struggle with budget limitations and this is heightened when public trust is eroded when the actions of just a few people tarnish a whole sector, as donations are so often affected.” “By providing charities access to our skills and expert team, it’s our small way to recognise the work charities do day in and day out to benefit our communities. We hope that the staff training support will help charities to grow and be the best they can be, despite the challenging times in which we live.”

Inspire, Motivate and Engage operates in the UK and Australia. It mainly provides training to corporate organisations, but supports a range of charities each year with subsidised training grants via its Courses for Good initiative. Course topics, include; Management and leadership, Agile Digital Leadership,

Diversity and Inclusion, Communications Skills, Negotiation Skills, and Health and Wellbeing. Charity specific training is also available, such as fundraising skills.

Those interested should email ime@inspiremotivateandengage.org or call 020 3124 1005.