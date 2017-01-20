DCMS fundraising training fund seeks applications

The Department for Culture, Media & Sport is inviting applications from organisations to provide subsidised training to small, local charities and community groups.

Announced on 18th January, DCMS is looking for one or more partners to provide the training, which will be for charities and community groups with an annual income of up to £1 million. A particular aim of the training will be to target organisations with a local focus within England, with the objective of enabling them to generate more fundraised income.

Organisations have until noon on 15th February to return the application form , and can ask for a grant between £50,000 and £200,000 to run projects that provide training between March 2017 and March 2019.

The application form is available on the .gov.uk site and must be returned to rebecca.viney@culture.gov.uk.