Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

DCMS fundraising training fund seeks applications

Posted by on 20 January 2017 in News
0 Comments
training workshop
DCMS fundraising training fund seeks applications

The Department for Culture, Media & Sport is inviting applications from organisations to provide subsidised to small, local charities and community groups.

Announced on 18th January, DCMS is looking for one or more partners to provide the training, which will be for charities and community groups with an annual income of up to £1 million. A particular aim of the training will be to target organisations with a local focus within England, with the objective of enabling them to generate more fundraised income.

Organisations have until noon on 15th February to return the application form , and can ask for a grant between £50,000 and £200,000 to run projects that provide training between March 2017 and March 2019.

The application form is available on the .gov.uk site and must be returned to rebecca.viney@culture.gov.uk.

Tags:,
Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!