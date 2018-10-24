CLIC Sargent & Societe Generale launch education & employment grant for young cancer patients

CLIC Sargent and Societe Generale have launched an education and employment grant for young cancer patients.

The ‘Thrive Not Just Survive’ grant is open to young people aged between 14 and 24 who have been diagnosed with cancer and are looking to get an education or career ambition back on track.

Societe Generale’s UK employees chose CLIC Sargent as its charity partner in March 2018 with the aim of raising £1 million over the next three years. The grant initiative is part of Societe Generale’s overall commitment towards supporting young people to access education and employment.

Under the scheme, young people will be able to apply for up to £5,000 to support tuition or course fees, purchasing tools for an apprenticeship, or equipment or materials for a course such as a laptop or text books. They can apply for a gold (£3-5k), silver (£1-3k) or bronze grant (up to £1k) to suit their needs.

Applications opened on Friday 19 October for three weeks and will be reviewed by a panel of CLIC Sargent and Societe Generale staff. Young people can choose to submit their application in a variety of ways including writing a letter, writing a business case or creating a video.

Kate Lee, CEO of CLIC Sargent, said:

“Cancer doesn’t just affect a young person’s health. Cancer can also hit a young person’s confidence, their finances and rob them of their independence. It can have a devastating impact on their ability to keep up with school or university when they are receiving treatment miles away from home, for months at a time. They may be forced to give up their job and put their career on hold. “That’s why it’s so important that we are there to support them to achieve their goals. This new grant will empower young people to feel more in control of their future and we can’t thank Societe Generale enough for their support to make this happen.”

Sadia Ricke, UK Country Head at Societe Generale, said:

“We’re delighted to be launching the ‘Thrive Not Just Survive’ grant programme with CLIC Sargent and working with them to raise educational aspirations and improve employability prospects for young people with cancer throughout our three year partnership. At Societe Generale we’ve heard first-hand just how challenging it can be for young people to keep up with their education or continue to work after a cancer diagnosis and we’re committed to helping CLIC Sargent change this.”

Main image: L-R: Alastair Whettell, CLIC Sargent CEO Kate Lee, CLIC Sargent Trustee Jason Loo, and Societe Generale Country Head Sadia Ricke