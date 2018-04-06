Lloyds Bank & Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme open for applications

The Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme is now open for applications until 1pm on Thursday 26 April.

The programme is run in partnership with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and jointly funded by Big Lottery Fund. It provides social entrepreneurs with financial support to start or scale up a social business (through grants of £1,000 or a Match Trading grant of up to £7,000 depending on applicant’s eligibility), a comprehensive learning programme with the School for Social Entrepreneurs and a dedicated mentor from Lloyds Banking Group.

Applications for the 2018-2019 programme are now open online with taster sessions taking place across the UK.

The programme is now in its sixth year and aims to support 2,350 social entrepreneurs by 2020. Match Trading was introduced as a new funding model for the programme in 2017 to encourage social entrepreneurs to grow their business through trading and increase their sustainability by incentivising them to explore new markets and diversify income streams.

Paula Rogers, head of Social Enterprise at Lloyds Banking Group said:

“The Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland Social Entrepreneurs Programme attracts so many inspirational and motivated individuals from across the UK and we look forward to supporting a new cohort of students this year. We believe that by supporting individuals to start and develop social businesses to solve the most pressing issues within their local communities, we are helping to drive economic growth across the UK and deliver on our ambition to help Britain prosper.”

Alastair Wilson, CEO of the School for Social Entrepreneurs said: