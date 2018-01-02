Fundraising product round-up for the beginning of January 2018

To kick off 2018, here are a range of products raising funds for charities across the country, including a single, a book, clothing, and a jewellery range.

Tom Cridland & Help Musicians

Sustainable fashion brand Tom Cridland has launched The Real Music Collection in aid of the charity Help Musicians. The collection comprises “Supergroup” t-shirts and sweatshirts in collaboration with featuring Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Sting, Timothy B Schmit, Robert Plant, Brian May, Eric Clapton, Carole King, Roger Daltrey, Smokey Robinson, Frankie Valli, Stevie Nicks, Hal Blaine, Nigel Olsson, Ringo Starr and Phil Collins. 100% of profits from the collection go to the charity.

Scentsy & CLIC Sargent

Over a year-long partnership fragrance company Scentsy has raised more than £25,000 for CLIC Sargent. The company raised money through the sales of scented teddy Sebastian the Superbuddy, and Love Heals Warmer, an electric wax warmer.

Weird Fish & Battersea Dogs & Cats Home

Weird Fish is selling exclusive limited edition cotton Artist T-Shirt, available in a variety of colours and featuring the ‘Eat Sleep Walk Repeat’ print. £5 from each sale of the t-shirt will go directly to the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Jonny Marrvellous & Brentwood School

Jonny Marrvellous, a Jonny Marr fan site, has been selling mugs designed by The Johnny Marrvellous Artists Collective, with all proceeds from the £12 price going to what it says is Jonny Marr’s charity of choice: the Brentwood School, a special education school in Trafford.

Ed Accura & Shelter

Musician Ed Accura has released a single called Bear A Witness, with all proceeds going to Shelter. The song was inspired by a conversation with a homeless man in London, with the single available for download for 79p and upwards.

Posh Totty Designs & Rockinghorse Children’s Charity

Posh Totty Designs is selling a range of jewellery designed in conjunction with the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity, which is the official fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and also supports the Trevor Mann Baby Unit. The range includes a bracelet, necklace, ring and earrings, and 100% of the profits from sales go directly to the charity.

Zoe Porter & Yorkshire Cats Rescue

Author Zoe Porter has written a children’s book called The Fluffy Little Cat, which is the story of a rescue cat. Available on Amazon, all proceeds go to Yorkshire Cats Rescue.

