London Luton Airport seeks new official charity partner

London Luton Airport (LLA) is inviting submissions from local charities to become its official charity partner, to be supported by the airport throughout 2018 and 2019.

LLA is looking to work with charities aligned with its Community Engagement Strategy (CES), which focuses on three core areas: protecting the environment, building sustainable communities and contributing to economic growth.

LLA’s current partnership with Keech Hospice Care (pictured) has raised over £80,000 during the last 18 months, beating the £50,000 target for the two-year partnership. Fundraising activities led by the airport included its first “runway run” and a sponsored bike ride from LLA to Amsterdam.

In addition to the official charity partnership, the LLA Community Trust Fund also provides donations to local organisations and community groups throughout the Three Counties, with almost £250,000 distributed in the past two years. LLA’s ‘Get Into Airports’ programme, run in partnership with the Prince’s Trust to offer training and work experience, has also helped over 153 local young people into employment in and around the airport and its supply chain since it began in 2011.

Chika Austin, community relations executive at LLA, said:

“We’re looking for a proactive and engaged charity partner as we build upon our previous fundraising success. It’s not just our passengers who benefit from the airport’s growth, but also the local community, and we’re excited to hear about all the great work undertaken by the region’s organisations that we can support during 2018 and 2019.”

Applications and criteria can be downloaded from LLA’s community website with a closing date for applications of Monday 31st July.

