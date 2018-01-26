National Fundraising Awards 2018 open for entries with new Best Donor Experience category

The Institute of Fundraising (IoF) has opened nominations for its 2018 National Fundraising Awards with the launch of new category: Best Donor Experience.

The new Best Donor Experience award seeks charities or individuals to enter for experiences that celebrate putting donors at the heart of fundraising.

The 2018 National Fundraising Awards are now in their 28th year. This year’s winners will be announced at the Brewery in London on Monday 2 July, during the IoF’s Fundraising Convention.

Chris Washington-Sare, Chair of the Special Interest Group on the Donor Experience said:

“The new Donor Experience award will celebrate and applaud truly consistent donor-based approaches to fundraising. The award is intended to celebrate those charities and fundraisers that have delivered campaigns, or even individual supporter experiences, that represent the very best examples of excellent relationship fundraising.”

UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake, Chair of the Awards Judging Panel added:

“The National Fundraising Awards are simply one of the best ways of sharing fundraising success and achievements. What works, how and why: it’s what every fundraiser wants keep up to date with, so that they can apply the ideas for their charity. The team of experienced judges gets the privilege of reading the detail of several hundred outstanding fundraising campaigns, and then the responsibility of picking the very best. It takes a good couple of days of their donated time, and yes, there are long debates.”

More information on the event is available on the dedicated Awards website, including the general rules, criteria and how to apply . The deadline for nominations is Friday 23 March 2018.

The other categories, as last year, are:

Best Business-Charity Partnership

Best Individual Giving Campaign

Best Use of Digital

Best Use of Events

Best Legacy Campaign

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Large

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Small

Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign

Best Fundraising Newcomer

Best Young Fundraiser (15 years or under)

Best Volunteer Fundraiser

Most Committed Company to the Sector

Gill Astarita Fundraiser of the Year

Lifetime Contribution Award

1 total views, 0 views today