Fundraisers, campaigns & organisations shortlisted for National Fundraising Awards

The shortlist for the National Fundraising Awards has been announced, comprising fundraisers, campaigns and organisations that have gone above and beyond over the past year.

The National Fundraising Awards are now in their 30th year, and recognise and reward fundraising excellence and best practice in the voluntary sector.

Individual fundraiser categories:

Voluntary Fundraiser of the Year : Fundraising Team – Pride in London; Jamie McDonald – Superhero Foundation; Joan Webb – RNLI; Rachel Clark – We Hear You; & Sarah Parish & Jim Murray – The Murray Parish Trust

: Andy Watts – Sue Ryder; Antonia Brownlee – Scottish Ballet; Dean Anderson – ActionAid; Eddie Taylor – Alive & Kicking; & Sally Bramall – The Brain Tumour Charity Rising Star: Becka Storer – Sue Ryder; Calum Coker – Action Against Hunger; Helen Lam – CLIC Sargent; Naomi Tomlinson – Suzy Lamplugh Trust; & Sasha Mathias – Maggie’s

Fundraising organisation categories:

Last but not least, we are delighted to announce the fundraising organisations shortlisted for the National Fundraising Awards.

The #ChangeCollective Award: Charity Well; Cultural Solutions; & Youth Sport Trust

Charity Well; Cultural Solutions; & Youth Sport Trust The Social Purpose Award : IKEA; Patron Capital; & The Entertainer

: IKEA; Patron Capital; & The Entertainer Charity-Business Partnership of the Year : Age UK & Cadbury; CLIC Sargent & Morrisons; Royal British Legion Industries & Barratt Developments; Make a Wish, Tommy’s, Whizz-Kidz and Poundland; & World Bicycle Relief and citizenM Hotels

: Age UK & Cadbury; CLIC Sargent & Morrisons; Royal British Legion Industries & Barratt Developments; Make a Wish, Tommy’s, Whizz-Kidz and Poundland; & World Bicycle Relief and citizenM Hotels Most Committed Company of the Year: Amber Consulting; Local Hospice Lottery Ltd; Open Creates; People’s Postcode Lottery; & Platypus Digital

Fundraising campaign categories:

Next up, we are delighted to announce the fundraising campaigns shortlisted for the National Fundraising Awards 2020.

Best Supporter Experience : Battersea – Battersea Legacy Stewardship Events; Breast Cancer Now – Wear it Pink; British Red Cross – Online Regular Givers Journey Redesign; The Lowry Centre Trust – The Lowry’s Regular Giving Programme; & Vision Foundation – Team Vision does the London Marathon

: Battersea – Battersea Legacy Stewardship Events; Breast Cancer Now – Wear it Pink; British Red Cross – Online Regular Givers Journey Redesign; The Lowry Centre Trust – The Lowry’s Regular Giving Programme; & Vision Foundation – Team Vision does the London Marathon Individual Giving Campaign of the Year : Age UK – NOSHNOTT; RNLI – Perfect Storm; St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice – The Forget Me Not Appeal; The Myton Hospices – The Butterfly Effect; & WWF-UK – Black Friday Pandamonium

: Age UK – NOSHNOTT; RNLI – Perfect Storm; St Barnabas Lincolnshire Hospice – The Forget Me Not Appeal; The Myton Hospices – The Butterfly Effect; & WWF-UK – Black Friday Pandamonium Legacy Campaign of the Year : Alzheimer’s Research UK – October Gifts in Wills Awareness Month; Independent Age – Legacy; Macmillan Cancer Support – Macmillan Free Will Service (FWS); Mental Health Foundation – Recruiting Legacy Pledges for Mental Health; & The RAF Benevolent Fund Thumbs Up Legacy Campaign

: Alzheimer’s Research UK – October Gifts in Wills Awareness Month; Independent Age – Legacy; Macmillan Cancer Support – Macmillan Free Will Service (FWS); Mental Health Foundation – Recruiting Legacy Pledges for Mental Health; & The RAF Benevolent Fund Thumbs Up Legacy Campaign Fundraising Campaign of the Year: Concern Worldwide (UK) – Ration Challenge; Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and The ARCHIE Foundation – Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail; Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice – Building The Ark campaign; The Myton Hospices – The Butterfly Effect; & YoungMinds – #HelloYellow

Concern Worldwide (UK) – Ration Challenge; Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity and The ARCHIE Foundation – Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail; Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice – Building The Ark campaign; The Myton Hospices – The Butterfly Effect; & YoungMinds – #HelloYellow Regional Campaign of the Year : Caring in Bristol – Make Homelessness History in Bristol; Colchester Mercury Theatre – Make Our May!; Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust – Save Your Corn Exchange; Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust – Go Wild Gorillas; & Thames Hospice – Raise the Roof

: Caring in Bristol – Make Homelessness History in Bristol; Colchester Mercury Theatre – Make Our May!; Corn Exchange (Newbury) Trust – Save Your Corn Exchange; Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust – Go Wild Gorillas; & Thames Hospice – Raise the Roof Fundraising Event of the Year : Cancer Research UK – Pretty Muddy Kids; Greenpeace UK – Major Gifts: Protect the Oceans; Shelter – Sleep Walk for Shelter; Stand by Me – February on the Floor; & Tommy’s – The Tommy’s Splashathon

: Cancer Research UK – Pretty Muddy Kids; Greenpeace UK – Major Gifts: Protect the Oceans; Shelter – Sleep Walk for Shelter; Stand by Me – February on the Floor; & Tommy’s – The Tommy’s Splashathon Innovation in Fundraising: Action For Children – Secret Santa Pop-up; RNLI – Launch a Memory Campaign; Sue Ryder – Lottery Retail Campaign; & UNICEF UK – Paddington’s Postcards​

The awards ceremony was due to take place during this year’s Fundraising Convention. The Convention will now take place online due to coronavirus, the Institute of Fundraising announced earlier this month, with more details to be announced in due course.