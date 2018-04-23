Shortlist announced for the National Fundraising Awards 2018

The Institute of Fundraising has announced the shortlist for the National Fundraising Awards 2018, featuring excellent fundraising from charities, agencies and individual fundraisers.

The awards were selected from entries by a range of experienced fundraisers and charity leaders. They recognised a mixture of outstanding achievements, inspiring stories of dedication and success against the odds, and some particularly effective collaborative working between charities, agencies and corporate partners.

The winners of the National Fundraising Awards will be announced on 2 July 2018 at The Brewery, London.

Chair of the judging panel, Howard Lake, said: “Thank you to the judges who have successfully selected shining examples of excellent fundraising by individuals and organisations. It’s a tough choice but worth it given the inspiration these winning entries can give to many fundraisers”.

The shortlisted entries for the Awards are below. They include the those shortlisted for the inaugural ‘Best Donor Experience’ award, created following the work of the Commission on the Donor Experience.

Campaigns





Best Business-Charity Partnership

The British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Tesco: The Tesco National Charity Partnership

The Tesco National Charity Partnership British Red Cross and Co-op: tackling loneliness and social isolation

tackling loneliness and social isolation Diabetes UK and Novo Nordisk: working together to revolutionise diabetes care

working together to revolutionise diabetes care NSPCC and O2: Online Safety Partnership

Online Safety Partnership Scope and Virgin Media: Work With Me

Best Use of Individual Giving

English National Opera

Freedom from Torture

ShelterBox

Terrence Higgins Trust

Weldmar Hospicecare

Best Use of Events

Battersea

Children’s Hospital Birmingham

MS Society Scotland

Renewable World

British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK with Tesco

Best Use of Digital

The Big Give

Cancer Research UK

Hope and Homes

SCOPE

St Basils

Best Legacy Campaign

British Lung Foundation

Centrepoint

Mind

Save the Children

Unicef

Best Donor Experience

Action Aid

Innovista

Meningitis Research Foundation Student Team

SCOPE

SolarAid

Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign

Aspire Law

Scope

St Helena Hospice

Organisations

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Large

Alzheimer’s Research UK

International Rescue Committee UK

The Brain Tumour Charity

Best Fundraising Charity of the Year – Small

Beanstalk

Cure Leukaemia

RASASC Guildford Ltd

YoungMinds

Most Committed Company to the Sector

Donorfy

Prospecting for Gold Ltd

Rapidata

Individuals

Best Fundraising Newcomer

Andy King for East African Playgrounds

for East African Playgrounds Catrina Laskey for East Anglian Air Ambulance

for East Anglian Air Ambulance Giulia Vallocchia for ActionAid UK

for ActionAid UK Marta Jimenez Varela for Shaftesbury Young People

for Shaftesbury Young People Matthew Knox for FareShare

Best Volunteer Fundraiser

ActionAid Guernsey Support Group for ActionAid

for ActionAid Alfie’s Family – Alfie Bear’s Journey Fund for The Brain Tumour Charity

– Alfie Bear’s Journey Fund for The Brain Tumour Charity Beth Baldwin for Diabetes UK

for Diabetes UK Eddie Stevenson MBE for various charities

for various charities Lucy Trafford for Stoke Association

Young Fundraiser of the Year