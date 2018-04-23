Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Shortlist announced for the National Fundraising Awards 2018

Posted by on 23 April 2018 in News
The has announced the shortlist for the National Fundraising 2018, featuring excellent fundraising from charities, agencies and individual fundraisers.

The awards were selected from entries by a range of experienced fundraisers and charity leaders. They recognised a mixture of outstanding achievements, inspiring stories of dedication and success against the odds, and some particularly effective collaborative working between charities, agencies and corporate partners.

The winners of the National Fundraising Awards will be announced on 2 July 2018 at The Brewery, London.

Chair of the judging panel, Howard Lake, said: “Thank you to the judges who have successfully selected shining examples of excellent fundraising by individuals and organisations. It’s a tough choice but worth it given the inspiration these winning entries can give to many fundraisers”.

 

The shortlisted entries for the Awards are below. They include the those shortlisted for the inaugural ‘Best Donor Experience’ award, created following the work of the .

 

Campaigns


 

Best Business-Charity Partnership          

  • The British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Tesco: The Tesco National Charity Partnership
  • British Red Cross and Co-op: tackling loneliness and social isolation
  • Diabetes UK and Novo Nordisk: working together to revolutionise diabetes care
  • NSPCC and O2: Online Safety Partnership
  • Scope and Virgin Media: Work With Me

 

Best Use of Individual Giving

  • English National Opera
  • Freedom from Torture
  • ShelterBox
  • Terrence Higgins Trust
  • Weldmar Hospicecare

 

Best Use of Events         

  • Battersea
  • Children’s Hospital Birmingham
  • MS Society Scotland
  • Renewable World
  • British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK with Tesco

 

Best Use of Digital

  • The Big Give
  • Cancer Research UK
  • Hope and Homes
  • SCOPE
  • St Basils

 

Best Legacy Campaign

  • British Lung Foundation
  • Centrepoint
  • Mind
  • Save the Children
  • Unicef

 

Best Donor Experience

  • Action Aid
  • Innovista
  • Meningitis Research Foundation Student Team
  • SCOPE
  • SolarAid

 

Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign

  • Aspire Law
  • Scope
  • St Helena Hospice  

 

Organisations

 

Fundraising Charity of the Year – Large

  • Alzheimer’s Research UK
  • International Rescue Committee UK
  • The Brain Tumour Charity   

 

Best Fundraising Charity of the Year – Small

  • Beanstalk
  • Cure Leukaemia
  • RASASC Guildford Ltd
  • YoungMinds

 

Most Committed Company to the Sector             

  • Donorfy
  • Prospecting for Gold Ltd
  • Rapidata  

 

Individuals

 

Best Fundraising Newcomer      

  • Andy King for East African Playgrounds
  • Catrina Laskey for East Anglian Air Ambulance
  • Giulia Vallocchia for ActionAid UK
  • Marta Jimenez Varela for Shaftesbury Young People
  • Matthew Knox for FareShare

Best Volunteer Fundraiser         

  • ActionAid Guernsey Support Group for ActionAid
  • Alfie’s Family – Alfie Bear’s Journey Fund for The Brain Tumour Charity
  • Beth Baldwin for Diabetes UK
  • Eddie Stevenson MBE for various charities
  • Lucy Trafford for Stoke Association

Young Fundraiser of the Year    

  • Daisy Pearson for DEBRA
  • Emma Harris for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group
  • Esmee Tegg-Clarke for St Nicholas Hospice Care
  • Joseph Cox for Bethany Christian Trust
  • Keira Arnold for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

 

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

Related Articles

