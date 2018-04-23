Shortlist announced for the National Fundraising Awards 2018

The Institute of Fundraising has announced the shortlist for the National Fundraising Awards 2018, featuring excellent fundraising from charities, agencies and individual fundraisers.
The awards were selected from entries by a range of experienced fundraisers and charity leaders. They recognised a mixture of outstanding achievements, inspiring stories of dedication and success against the odds, and some particularly effective collaborative working between charities, agencies and corporate partners.
The winners of the National Fundraising Awards will be announced on 2 July 2018 at The Brewery, London.
Chair of the judging panel, Howard Lake, said: “Thank you to the judges who have successfully selected shining examples of excellent fundraising by individuals and organisations. It’s a tough choice but worth it given the inspiration these winning entries can give to many fundraisers”.
Four groups of experienced fundraisers and charity leaders have spent many hours choosing and debating the shortlist for the @ioftweets National Fundraising Awards 2018. The shortlist is out on Monday. #IoFAwards pic.twitter.com/fllks5SBJB
— Howard Lake (@howardlake) April 17, 2018
The shortlisted entries for the Awards are below. They include the those shortlisted for the inaugural ‘Best Donor Experience’ award, created following the work of the Commission on the Donor Experience.
Campaigns
Best Business-Charity Partnership
- The British Heart Foundation, Diabetes UK and Tesco: The Tesco National Charity Partnership
- British Red Cross and Co-op: tackling loneliness and social isolation
- Diabetes UK and Novo Nordisk: working together to revolutionise diabetes care
- NSPCC and O2: Online Safety Partnership
- Scope and Virgin Media: Work With Me
Best Use of Individual Giving
- English National Opera
- Freedom from Torture
- ShelterBox
- Terrence Higgins Trust
- Weldmar Hospicecare
Best Use of Events
- Battersea
- Children’s Hospital Birmingham
- MS Society Scotland
- Renewable World
- British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK with Tesco
Best Use of Digital
- The Big Give
- Cancer Research UK
- Hope and Homes
- SCOPE
- St Basils
Best Legacy Campaign
- British Lung Foundation
- Centrepoint
- Mind
- Save the Children
- Unicef
Best Donor Experience
- Action Aid
- Innovista
- Meningitis Research Foundation Student Team
- SCOPE
- SolarAid
Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign
- Aspire Law
- Scope
- St Helena Hospice
Organisations
Fundraising Charity of the Year – Large
- Alzheimer’s Research UK
- International Rescue Committee UK
- The Brain Tumour Charity
Best Fundraising Charity of the Year – Small
- Beanstalk
- Cure Leukaemia
- RASASC Guildford Ltd
- YoungMinds
Most Committed Company to the Sector
- Donorfy
- Prospecting for Gold Ltd
- Rapidata
Individuals
Best Fundraising Newcomer
- Andy King for East African Playgrounds
- Catrina Laskey for East Anglian Air Ambulance
- Giulia Vallocchia for ActionAid UK
- Marta Jimenez Varela for Shaftesbury Young People
- Matthew Knox for FareShare
Best Volunteer Fundraiser
- ActionAid Guernsey Support Group for ActionAid
- Alfie’s Family – Alfie Bear’s Journey Fund for The Brain Tumour Charity
- Beth Baldwin for Diabetes UK
- Eddie Stevenson MBE for various charities
- Lucy Trafford for Stoke Association
Young Fundraiser of the Year
- Daisy Pearson for DEBRA
- Emma Harris for Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group
- Esmee Tegg-Clarke for St Nicholas Hospice Care
- Joseph Cox for Bethany Christian Trust
- Keira Arnold for Dr Kershaw’s Hospice
