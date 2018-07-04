Richard Radcliffe wins 2018 IoF Lifetime Contribution Award

Richard Radcliffe has won this year’s Lifetime Contribution Award at the 2018 National Fundraising Awards.

The event took place on 2 July, the first night of the Fundraising Convention, hosted by comedian and presenter Stephen K. Amos.

Radcliffe has over 25 years of legacy consultancy experience. He has researched will writing and legacy giving traditions in over 30 countries, has worked on over 600 legacy campaigns and has met over 24,000 charity stakeholders in legacy focus groups.

The 28th year for the awards, the full list of winners is as follows:

Best Donor Experience – Innovista with 1242 thankyous

Best Use of Digital – Hope and Homes with End the Silence

Best Use of Events – Tesco, BHF Diabetes UK with the National charity partnership

Best Business-Charity Partnership – NSPCC with 02 NSPCC Online Safety Partnership

Fundraising Charity of the Year (Large) – International Rescue Committee UK (IRUK)

Most Innovative Fundraising Campaign – St Helena Hospice with A Bold Move

Best Fundraising Newcomer – Andy King, East African Playgrounds

Best Legacy Campaign – Centrepoint with My Dreams

Best Volunteer Fundraiser – Beth Baldwin, Diabetes UK

Best Use of Individual Giving – Terrence Higgins Trust with Be Proud. Be Sexy. Be Safe.

We won! We’re thrilled to have picked up the award for Best Individual Giving Campaign at last night’s #IoFAwards for our 'Be Proud. Be Sexy. Be Safe' tote bag campaign. 🏆 We couldn’t do what we do without all of you who so generously support us! @IoFtweets — Terrence Higgins Trust (@THTorguk) July 3, 2018

Best Fundraising Charity of the Year (Small) – RASASC Guildford Ltd

Most Committed Company to the Sector – Rapidata

We're so proud to win this year's IoF Award for Most Committed to the Sector! #IoFAwards @IoFtweets pic.twitter.com/dlREZ89CBW — Rapidata (@Rapidata_UK) July 2, 2018

Young Fundraiser of the Year – Keira Arnold with Dr Kershaw’s Hospice

Gill Astarita Fundraiser of the Year – Ian Wilson, Alzheimer’s Research UK

And the winner of the #IoFAwards Gill Astarita Fundraiser of the Year is Ian Wilson @ARUKnews – congratulations! pic.twitter.com/YdgkOhG6ds — Inst. of Fundraising (@IoFtweets) July 2, 2018

Richard Radcliffe, winner of the Lifetime Contribution Award, said:

“It’s wonderful to receive this award. It’s fantastic to receive an award for my job, which I love so much. I’ve met thousands of donors over the years – I love understanding their philanthropic mind and understanding why they get so excited about leaving a legacy. It’s a brilliant thing to do and the fastest growing income source in the sector. Legacy giving is the most joyful way of giving!”

Peter Lewis, Chief Executive of the Institute of Fundraising said:

“Congratulations to all our nominees and winners, all of whom have demonstrated truly excellent fundraising over the last year. The Fundraising Awards are now in their 28th year and I’m proud to see that the dedication, passion and commitment to deliver excellent and innovative fundraising continues to improve year on year.”

Main image: Richard Radcliffe with Amanda Bringans and Stephen K Amos.