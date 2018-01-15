£1.7m Government funding announced for public service mutuals

The Government is making up to £1.7m funding available for organisations that wish to become or grow as Public Service Mutuals, Minister for Sport and Civil Society Tracey Crouch, announced on Friday (12 January).

A total of £1.2 million will be available to create new Mutuals, or strengthen existing ones, by providing access to advice across areas including legal, financial, marketing, human resources and business planning.

The remaining £500,000 will be used to pilot support programmes such as partnership working to help Mutuals collaborate with voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations and others to broaden the service they offer. According to the announcement, a mentoring scheme will also support newly-formed Mutuals through giving one-to-one experienced advice and support, as well as a peer support network which will bring aspiring Mutuals together to share their experiences and challenges.

The funding will be available until March 2020 and follows £572k awarded in 2017 to support Mutuals.

Tracey Crouch, Minister for Sport and Civil Society, said:

“Mutuals are run under the influence of employees to support the delivery of public services and we want to help them thrive. This £1.7m funding will deliver training, support programmes and mentoring to expand the high quality services Mutuals provide to communities across the country.”

Organisations can check if they are eligible for funding by contacting the Mutuals Team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport on: mutuals@culture.gov.uk.

160 total views, 160 views today