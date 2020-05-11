Brevio launches to help charities find funds faster

Matching platform for charities and funders Brevio has launched.

Brevio provides UK charities with one standardised grant application platform that will automatically match them with suitable funds in a bid to simplify the existing grant making and application processes.

A 2019 study by Brevio and the University of Bath showed that charities spend £1.1 billion a year on staff writing grant applications, 66% of which fail, while it takes an average 19 hours to complete an typical application.

Brevio’s solution is a standard grant application form that charities fill in once. Funders enter the criteria for their funds into Brevio, which automatically matches the charity to the funds for which it is eligible.

The online platform was due to launch towards the end of the 2020 but has launched early in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Charities and funders can also access Brevio for free for the first 12 months.

Philip Hodgson, Brevio Chief Executive Officer said:

“The last thing charities need right now is to be filling out reams of forms – Brevio simplifies the entire process. So we implore funders and charities alike to make use of our platform”

Brevio also sought feedback throughout its 18-month development from UK funders including Lloyds Bank Foundation, the National Lottery Community Fund, as well as sector bodies including NCVO and the Chartered Institute of Marketing, DCMS, and a range of charities.

The platform is open now for charities and grant-making organisations, as well as the trusts and foundations of individual philanthropists.