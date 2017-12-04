Eight charities to benefit from PayPal’s Turkey Dash campaign by Aardman

Aardman has created an animated turkey dash campaign for PayPal that will raise funds for eight charities this Christmas.

Turkey Dash is raising funds for Blue Cross, CLIC Sargent, LGBT Foundation, Mental Health Foundation, Royal British Legion, RNLI, Save the Children and Sue Ryder.

It sees an elite field of CGI turkeys – one representing each charity – take part in an animated race powered by online donations. The turkeys are trained by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, also transformed into an Aardman character, who encourages viewers to make a donation. The more donations a charity receives, the faster its turkey will run. All donations made to the eight charities taking part in Turkey Dash will be processed through PayPal Giving Fund UK.

Blue Cross has named its turkey Gregory Peck, RNLI has Captain McStuffing, CLIC Sargent has CLUCK Sargent, and LGBT Foundation has Rainbow Rebel, while Nurse Feathers is running for Sue Ryder, Poppy Pecksalot for Royal British Legion, Sleigh My Name for Save the Children, and Happy Go Clucky for Mental Health Foundation.

INTRODUCING the incredible Gregory Peck! Now we have a name for our fundraising turkey, help us race to glory in @PayPalUK's charity #TurkeyDash at https://t.co/8352r9GLSS. pic.twitter.com/X8HAXvdWUl — Blue Cross (@The_Blue_Cross) November 28, 2017

Thanks to everyone who has donated to Rainbow Rebel’s #turkeydash training so far. Help them to race to change the lives of #LGBT people here https://t.co/YEsoMVVWPh pic.twitter.com/h5aZUzo5Bb — LGBT Foundation (@LGBTfdn) December 3, 2017

The campaign launched on #GivingTuesday and runs nationwide across broadcast, online and social media for two weeks, after which the final donation results will be shown in an animated sprint on Channel 4, commentated by TV presenter Steve Jones and broadcast during Jamie and Jimmy’s Friday Night Feast on 15th December.

Alison Sagar, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Consumer at PayPal UK, said:

“With Turkey Dash, we wanted to show the power of online payments to do good. Last Christmas, more than a million people in the UK made a donation to their favourite cause with PayPal. This year, we want to encourage even more donations! We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to inspire our customers, and show them all the ways they can use PayPal. We think we’ve got something really special this year thanks to the combined efforts of eight incredible charities, Aardman, and Channel 4.”

929 total views, 929 views today