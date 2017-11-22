Recruitment round up: who’s moving in November 2017

Here are six movers for November 2017 for a range of positions and charities, including a new Chair of Trustees at MAG, and an ambassador and member of a new Fundraising Board at Kidscan.

Louis-James Davis joins new Kidscan Fundraising Board

Louis-James Davis, CEO of cybersecurity company VST Enterprises, is joining Kidscan as charity ambassador and a member of its newly launched Fundraising Board. Davis will join other entrepreneurs and business professionals on the Board, developing fundraising initiatives and also helping to develop acceptance of cashless donations. He will take an active role in Kidscan charity events and fundraising initiatives, helping raise Kidscan’s public profile and reach.

Karen Brown takes up Chair of Trustees at MAG

Karen Brown, previously Chair of Oxfam has joined MAG’s Board of Trustees as its new Chair. Brown has more than 20 years’ experience working in creative industries, as well as 14 years’ voluntary experience in the international development sector. At Channel 4, Brown commissioned programmes in news, current affairs and education, then became Controller of Factual programmes and subsequently Deputy Director of Programmes. She currently chairs Booktrust and until October 2017 was Chair of Oxfam. Prior to this she chaired ActionAid and was Vice Chair of its international board.

Tammy Green appointed Community Fundraising Manager at Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Scotty’s Little Soldiers has appointed a new Fundraising Manager who will champion volunteering and community fundraising for the charity across the UK. Tammy Green joins the charity as Community Fundraising Manager and will be heavily focused on creating Volunteer Fundraising Groups across the country together with recruiting volunteers to help with a range of support roles within the charity. Green has over 15 years’ experience within the charity sector, working for charities including the RNLI.

Neasa Coen joins Withers’ Charities & Philanthropy team

International law firm Withers has hired Neasa Coen as Special Counsel in its Charities & Philanthropy team in London. Coen joins from Berwin Leighton Paisner, where she led charities work as Associate Director in the Charity Law Group, as well as previously working at Stone King and Baker & McKenzie. Neasa has focused her practice on the charity sector for over a decade and advises both grant making and operating charities, organisations in the public sector, commercial clients and high net worth individuals on charitable giving matters.

Ann Loughrey becomes Commercial Business Manager at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice

Ann Loughrey has taken up a new post as Commercial Business Manager at The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice. A board member until she took up the post, Ann’s appointment marks the hospice’s focus on identifying, growing and strengthening current and new business relationships as it gets ready to move to a purpose-built facility in Bellahouston Park next spring. Loughrey established the ScottishPower Foundation where she was Executive Officer and Trustee, and was previously Director at Energy Action Scotland.

Jonathan Sandall appointed SSAFA Director of Fundraising

Jonathan Sandall has been appointed new Director of Fundraising at SSAFA. He joined on 20 November, and is former Director of Fundraising at Peabody. Before joining the charity sector, Sandall held income generation and business development roles in the financial services sector in London and across Asia.

