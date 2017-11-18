Bloo to donate £100k to WaterAid

Hygiene brand Bloo is to donate £100,000 next year to WaterAid’s Healthy Communities Project in Mali. The donation is part of a partnership with the charity to help it transform lives around the world with clean water and toilets.

Bloo, part of Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care portfolio, made the announcement to coincide with World Toilet Day on 19 November. This is designed to highlight the global sanitation crisis affecting an overwhelming 2.3 billion people. The effects are particularly devastating for women and girls, who bear the brunt of the crisis.

Bloo’s support for WaterAid’s project in Mali will, by 2020, help the charity reach nearly 60,000 people with clean water and toilet facilities and another 72,500 people with improved hygiene behaviour, helping lift entire communities out of poverty.

From March 2018, customers will be able to find jointly branded toilet rim blocks supporting the partnership.

Manuela Unger, the Marketing Director UK & Ireland from Henkel’s Laundry & Home Care said: “It’s very easy for us to take toilets for granted, but for one in three people across the world, such a normal part of everyday life is an unimaginable luxury. We are passionate about everyone having access to good sanitation and hygiene, and proud to be supporting WaterAid’s lifesaving work.”

