Infamous Tinder poo date to benefit charities

A GoFundMe campaign to raise £200 for a replacement window following a slightly disastrous Tinder date has raised over £2,700, with all funds raised now going to charity.

Bristol university student Liam Smyth started the crowdfunding page on GoFundMe to raise £200 towards replacing his window, which the fire brigade were forced to break after his date got trapped in the gap between two windows trying to rescue the poo she had thrown there in a moment of first-date floater anxiety.

When Liam’s attempts to rescue his date who was stuck headfirst in the gap failed, he was forced to call the fire brigade who had to destroy the window in order to get her out. His story and campaign quickly went viral, and has now raised £2,775. Liam had already started that if ‘by some miracle’ the campaign raised more than he needed, he would split it 50:50 between Toilet Twinning and The Fire Fighters Charity.

Happily, the campaign not only raised far more than hoped for, but Liam has also had some offers to replace his window for free, meaning he will now donate the whole sum raised to the charities. And, in a doubly happy ending, he did also see his date again.

600 total views, 600 views today