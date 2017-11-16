71% of marketers see creative opportunity in GDPR

Research from the DMA Awards amongst senior marketers has shown that 71% think the GDPR will result in more creative campaigns to acquire customers.

The research surveyed 249 senior marketers who were judges at this year’s DMA Awards, and highlights a need for a balance between creativity and data with 84% stating that data should be used to inform, rather than supplant creativity, while over half (57%) also agreed that in an increasingly data-driven world marketing without it should not be considered marketing.

The majority (83%) of marketers also stated they believe it’s integral to the future of the UK’s marketing sector that we’re seen as a hub for data-driven expertise. In addition, 83% agreed that it’s important that Government is able to secure the free flow of data between the UK and the rest of Europe post-Brexit.

However, there was concern among half of those surveyed (53%) that marketers don’t currently have the skills to succeed in an increasingly data-driven industry.

Rachel Aldighieri, MD of the DMA, said:

“We are going through a period of dramatic change both as an industry and as a nation. From leaving the EU, to the incoming data protection laws trying to legislate an ever-changing technological landscape. The GDPR, in particular, is a unique opportunity for business transformation and to forge new relationships with customers based on trust. Those organisations that put creativity at the heart of a customer-centric approach, not simply viewing the new laws as simple a legal issue, will thrive in this new environment.”

