ICO launches Your Data Matters public information campaign

The Information Commissioner’s Office is inviting organisations to pledge their support for people’s data rights by participating in a new campaign aimed at increasing the public’s confidence in how their data is used and how they can exercise their rights.

Your Data Matters launches today (25 May) and will be a long-term campaign, according to the ICO, to help people understand why their data matters and how they can take back control.

Organisations wanting to pledge their support for their customers’ or service users’ data rights can sign up to a public register as a demonstration of this support. Those that sign up can access an exclusive banner for use on their communications materials that helps to demonstrate their support for people’s data rights and carries the ICO logo.

The ICO has collaborated with a range of public and private sector organisations to produce publicity materials that can be used by organisations wanting to spread the message to their customers or clients. It hopes that the campaign will help to ease the burden on organisations having to create their own materials while ensuring a coherent message is communicated.

The ICO has also published guidance on its site for members of the public about their rights under the GDPR, launched a new Twitter account for the public, @YourDataMatters, and a short campaign film.

The ICO's new @yourdatamatters account will give individuals advice about their information rights. We will be providing updates to help people take control of how their personal data is used under the GDPR. #englandhour pic.twitter.com/v9yi6QISxY — YourDataMatters (@yourdatamatters) May 20, 2018

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said: